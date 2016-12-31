Name Description

Christian Stahl Mr. Christian Stahl has been Chairman of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG since May 31, 2016. He is Chairman of the Personnel Committee and Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He has been independent entrepreneur in the investment business in London.

Cornelius Patt Dr. Cornelius Patt has been Chairman of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of zooplus AG since 2006. He served as Member of the Company’s Management Board from 1999. He is responsible for Corporate Management, Business Development & System Development, IT, Logistics, Supply Chain Management and Human Resources at the Company. Dr. Patt founded the Company in 1999. He previously worked for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants from 1995 until 1999, most recently as Project Manager in Sales and Marketing. Dr. Patt studied business administration at Wirtschaftsuniversitaet Wien and gained a doctorate in the Department of Marketing in Vienna and New York.

Moritz Greve Mr. Moritz Greve has been Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG since May 31, 2016. He was Member of the Supervisory Board from December 1, 2014. He is Member of the Company's Audit and Chairman of the Nomination Committee. He is Partner and Managing Director of Maxburg Capital Partners GmbH.

Andreas Grandinger Mr. Andreas Grandinger has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Financial Officer of zooplus AG since October 2013. Mr. Grandinger is responsible for Finance, Controlling, Legal, Investor Relations, Internal Audit and Procurement at zooplus AG. Mr. Grandinger has a background within finance and retail. His most recent role was as Chief Financial Officer at Parfuemerie Douglas. He had previously held various senior positions within the Douglas Group since 2003, including as Head of Corporate Development. Mr. Grandinger started career at Bertelsmann after graduating in business studies from the WHU Otto Beisheim School of Management.

Andrea Skersies Mrs. Andrea Skersies has been Member of the Management Board and Chief Marketing Officer of zooplus AG since April 29, 2005. She is responsible for Sales, Marketing and Category Management at the Company. She joined zooplus AG in 2000. She studied business administration at the Universities of Mannheim and Bocconi. She has previously worked for Roland Berger Strategy Consultants from 1997 until 2000 and for Isuma Consulting GmbH from 1995 until 1997.

Karl-Heinz Holland Mr. Karl-Heinz Holland has been Member of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG since December 1, 2016. He is Member of the Audit Committee at the Company. He was employed for over 23 years at Lidl Stiftung & Co. KG, where in his last position from 2008 to 2014 he was Chairman of the Management Board. He is a freelance business consultant.

Ulric Jerome Mr. Ulric Jerome has been Member of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG since December 1, 2016. He is Member of the Personnel Committee at the Company. He is Director of MatchesFashion Limited (MatchesFashion.com), London, United Kingdom.

Henrik Persson Mr. Henrik Persson has been Member of the Supervisory Board of zooplus AG since May 31, 2016. He is Member of the Nomination Committee at the Company. He is founder and manager of Sprints Capital Management Ltd., London, United Kingdom.