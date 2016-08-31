Name Description

Didier Domange Mr. Didier Domange serves as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. He is also Director of Zodiac Seats France, Representative of CICOR at the Board of Directors of Banque Transatlantique, as well as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Fidoma.

Olivier Zarrouati Mr. Olivier Zarrouati is Chairman of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since November 15, 2007. Prior to that, he was Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Group Aeronautical Businesses of the Company from September 14, 2006 and he was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of AeroSafety Systems Segment of the Company until September 14, 2006. He is also Director of several of the Company's subsidiaries, including Air Cruisers Company LLC, Avox Systems Inc, C&D Zodiac Inc, Esco, Icore GmbH, Mag Aerospace Industries Inc, Zodiac US Corporation, Sicma Aero Seat, Intertechnique, C&D Aerospace Canada Co, Icore International Ltd and Zodiac Aerospace UK Ltd, among others. Mr. Zarrouati is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique in Paris and Ecole Nationale Superieure de l'Aeronautique et de l'Espace.

Maurice Pinault Mr. Maurice Pinault has served as Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Strategy and Business Development at ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since September 13, 2008. From September 15, 2004, he was Member of the Management Board and Executive Committee, Deputy Chief Executive Officer - Development, Chief Executive Officer of Aircraft Systems Segment at the Company and, prior to this, he held the functions of Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Airline Equipment Segment at the Company. Mr. Pinault is also Director at C&D Aerospace Canada Co, C&D Zodiac Inc, MAG Aerospace Industries Inc, Sicma Aeroseat Services, Zodiac Engineering and Zodiac Seats France. He graduated from Harvard Business School with a degree in Business and obtained a degree from Ecole Centrale de Paris.

Louis Desanges Mr. Louis Desanges has served as Vice Chairman of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since December 15, 2005. Moreover, he acts as Manager of Omnium Delabordere, Member of the Supervisory Board of Altergie, Director of Ecod’Air EI, Ecod'Air EA, as well as Director of Compagnie Solaire du Gallion.

Didier Fontaine Mr. Didier Fontaine is Executive Vice-President, Group Administration and Finance of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since October 24, 2016. He joined the Zodiac Aerospace Group on September 19, 2016.

Christophe Bernardini Mr. Christophe Bernardini is Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Cabin, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. He was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Cabin and Interim Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac AerospaceServices, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Aerospace Services.

Bruno Delile Mr. Bruno Delile is Chief Executive Officer - Zodiac Aerospace Services, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 1, 2017. He was Executive Vice President long-haul operations of Air-France KLM. With over 25 years' experience in the aeronautical industry, Bruno Delile has held several positions in the field of MRO (Maintenance, Repair, Overhaul) at Air France-KLM.

Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas Mr. Benoit Ribadeau-Dumas serves as Chief Executive Officer of the Aerosystems, Member of the Executive Committee and Executive Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since November 21, 2016. He is also Senior Executive Vice President - Acquisition Division, Member of the Executive Committee CGG SA. Mr. Ribadeau-Dumas is a graduate of Ecole Polytechnique and l’ENA (Ecole Nationale d’Administration) in France. He began his career as a civil servant in the French Public Administration. He has held a variety of different roles, including two years (2002-2004) as a member of the French Prime Minister’s private staff, in charge of administrative reforms and decentralization. In 2004, Mr. Ribadeau-Dumas joined the aerospace and defense group Thales as Corporate Development Director in charge of group strategy, mergers and acquisitions and relationships with shareholders. He then was appointed as the head of two operational business lines, first as Managing Director of the Air Traffic Management Systems in 2007 and, since 2009, as CEO of Thales Underwater Systems.

Francois Feugier Mr. Francois Feugier is Chief Operating Officer, Member of the Executive Committee of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. He serves as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Operating Officer at FAIVELEY TRANSPORT S.A.

Christian Novella Mr. Christian Novella is Executive Vice President - Customers, Member of the Executive Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since 2015. He served as Member of the Executive Committee and Chief Executive Officer of Zodiak Seats and before that Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of AeroSafety & Technology Segment, Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Technology Segment.

Gilles Debray Mr. Gilles Debray is Member of the Executive Board, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Aircraft Systems of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since 2015. He was Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac AeroSafety and before that he served as Member of the Executive Committee, Chief Executive Officer of Zodiac Services at the Company.

Frederic Banzet Mr. Frederic Banzet is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board - Permanent Representative of FFP Invest of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since September 1, 2014. He serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of Idi EM: SA, Chairman of the Board of Directors of FFP Investment UK.

Estelle Brachlianoff Ms. Estelle Brachlianoff is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 14, 2016. She is a Member of the Appointments Committee. She is also a Senior Executive Vice-President Veolia UK & Ireland and Chairman of the French Chamber of Commerce in London.

Patrick Daher Mr. Patrick Daher is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 8, 2014. . serves as Chairman of the Compensation Committee. He is a Managing Partner of SOGEMARCO-Daher, Chairman of Daher, Vice-Chairman of GIFAS and Chairman of GEAD, among others.

Vincent Gerondeau Mr. Vincent Gerondeau has been Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 10, 2011. He is also President of Clairsys SAS.

Laure Hauseux Ms. Laure Hauseux has served as Independent Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 10, 2011. She was Member of the Management Board of Virginstores SA.

Florence Parly Ms. Florence Parly is Independent Member of the Supervisory Board, Representative of FSP of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since January 14, 2016. She is a Member of the Audit Committee. She is a CEO at Voyageurs, SNCF Mobilités, Independent Director and Chairman of the Appointments and Compensation Committee at ALTRAN TECHNOLOGIES S.A., among others.

Anne Aubert Ms. Anne Aubert is Member of the Supervisory Board - Employee Representative of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. since September 1, 2014. She serves as Member of the Compensation Committee at the Company. Serves as Head of Programs, Zodiac Seats France.

Elisabeth Domange Ms. Elisabeth Domange serves as Member of the Supervisory Board of ZODIAC AEROSPACE S.A. She is also Member of the Supervisory Board of Fidoma and heads a farming business.