Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS (ZOREN.IS)
ZOREN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
1.57TRY
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.01TL (-0.63%)
Prev Close
1.58TL
Open
1.59TL
Day's High
1.60TL
Day's Low
1.57TL
Volume
43,024,164
Avg. Vol
54,558,079
52-wk High
1.81TL
52-wk Low
1.10TL
Summary
Name
Age
Since
Current Position

Zeki Zorlu
|76
|Non-Executive Chairman of the Board

Ali Tari
|72
|Vice Chairman of the Board

Huseyin Morkoyun
|53
|2012
|Financial Affairs Director

Ibrahim Ak
|44
|2012
|General Manager

Ali Kindap
|47
|2011
|Vice General Manager - Applications

Ahmet Ozdemir
|2012
|Vice General Manager

Inanc Salman
|Vice General Manager

Gulten Yilmaz
|Vice General Manager

Oniz Sayit
|Director of Human Resources

Servet Bahadir
|Director of Public Relations

Haci Ahmet Kilicoglu
|59
|2013
|Member of the Board

Bekir Koksal
|48
|Member of the Board

Selen Zorlu Melik
|40
|2013
|Member of the Board

Burak Okay
|48
|2007
|Non-Executive Member of the Board

Olgun Zorlu
|50
|Non-Executive Member of the Board
Biographies
Name
Description

Zeki Zorlu
|Mr. Zeki Zorlu is performing as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. He began his career in a family company operating in the textile sector. Later, he opened his first textile store in Trabzon, and established Korteks in 1976. He is the founder of Zorlu Holding, which is active in the textile, electronics and white goods, energy and real estate sectors. Mr. Zorlu is serving as Co-Chairman of the Board of Directors of Zorlu Holding, as well as Chairman of the Group companies operating in the textile and energy sectors.

Ali Tari
|Mr. Ali Akin Tari is Vice Chairman of the Board of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Faculty of Law of Istanbul Universitesi and started his career at the Ministry of Finance.

Huseyin Morkoyun
|Mr. Huseyin Morkoyun is Financial Affairs Director at Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He started his career at Halis Toprak Holding department of finance. He worked at Hurriyet Ofset Gazetecilik ve Matbaa AS from 1987 to 1996, and joined Vestel Pazarlama in 1996.

Ibrahim Ak
|Mr. Ibrahim Sinan Ak is serving as General Manager in Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. He graduated from the Department of Management Engineering at the Istanbul Technical University. Mr. Ak started his career at Evgin Yatirim Menkul Degerler (EVG Securities) as an investment specialist. He later gained an MBA from the Old Dominion University in the USA. He was appointed as Chief of Finance at Vestel Iletisim between 2000 and 2002 and as Finance Manager at Vestel Beyaz Esya between 2002 and 2006.

Ali Kindap
|Mr. Ali Kindap is Vice General Manager of Applications at Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Middle East Technical University department of Mechanical Engineering in 1990 and started his career in Gama. Mr. Kindap also worked at Meteksan and Guris Muhendislik.

Ahmet Ozdemir
|Mr. Ahmet Yagmur Ozdemir is Vice General Manager of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Dogu Akdeniz Universitesi Faculty of Economics in 2000. He also completed Masters program in Bilgi Universitesi on Economics Law. He also obtained an MBA degree and a Masters degree on English Law in Karachi University. Mr. Ozdemir started his career at Arthur Anderson in 2000.

Inanc Salman

Gulten Yilmaz

Oniz Sayit

Servet Bahadir

Haci Ahmet Kilicoglu

Bekir Koksal
|Mr. Bekir Cem Koksal is Board Member of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim AS. He graduated from Bogazici Universitesi Department of Mechanical Engineering with a Bachelors degree and obtained a Masters degree from Bilkent Universitesi. He served in various positions in the banking industry between 1990 and 2001, including Assistant General Manager of DenizBank in 1997.

Selen Zorlu Melik
|Ms. Selen Zorlu Melik is performing as Board Member of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. She began her career in Denizbank in 1998, and joined Management Trainee Program in 1999, at the same bank. After carrying out various duties at the Denizbank Head Office, she enrolled on the Marketing Diploma Program at California University (Berkeley, USA) in 2001. Starting to work at the Korteks Weaving Plant in 2002, Ms. Zorlu Melik was appointed as a Board Member of Korteks in 2004. She is performing as Vice General Manager and Board Member of Zorlu Energy Group. Ms. Zorlu Melik graduated from Uludag Universitesi with a degree in Business Administration.

Burak Okay
|Mr. Burak Ismail Okay has been performing as Non-Executive Board Member of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. since May 30, 2007. He also acts Member of the Corporate Governance and Nominating Committee of the Company. He graduated from the Faculty of Law of Ankara Universitesi in 1990. After completing the international law certificate program in New York, he began his career at the Department of Legal Consultancy in Turkiye Is Bankasi. He later went on to work in Garanti Bank, MNG Bank and Nortel Networks Netas, respectively, and then served at the Bener Law Firm as an executive. Mr. Okay joined the Zorlu Group in 2006, and played an active role in the configuration of the law department serving all the group companies. Mr. Okay still serves as Law Coordinator of the Zorlu Group, and has been Board Member of the Zorlu Energy Group since 2007.

Olgun Zorlu
|Mr. Olgun Zorlu is performing as Non-Executive Board Member of Zorlu Enerji Elektrik Uretim A.S. He also acts as Member of the Audit Committee of the Company. He started to serve as a manager at the Zorlu Group in 1988. Having business administration and management experience in the textile field, he conducts market research abroad, and manages new application and development activities in the group. Mr. Zorlu also acts as Board Member in a variety of group companies. After graduating from high school, Mr. Zorlu completed a number of courses in the United Kingdom in the fields of textile and business administration, and completed an internship in the textile industry.
Basic Compensation
Name
Fiscal Year Total

Zeki Zorlu
|--

Ali Tari
|--

Huseyin Morkoyun
|--

Ibrahim Ak
|--

Ali Kindap
|--

Ahmet Ozdemir
|--

Inanc Salman
|--

Gulten Yilmaz
|--

Oniz Sayit
|--

Servet Bahadir
|--

Haci Ahmet Kilicoglu
|--

Bekir Koksal
|--

Selen Zorlu Melik
|--

Burak Okay
|--

Olgun Zorlu
|--
As Of
Options Compensation
Name
Options
Value

Zeki Zorlu
|0
|0

Ali Tari
|0
|0

Huseyin Morkoyun
|0
|0

Ibrahim Ak
|0
|0

Ali Kindap
|0
|0

Ahmet Ozdemir
|0
|0

Inanc Salman
|0
|0

Gulten Yilmaz
|0
|0

Oniz Sayit
|0
|0

Servet Bahadir
|0
|0

Haci Ahmet Kilicoglu
|0
|0

Bekir Koksal
|0
|0

Selen Zorlu Melik
|0
|0

Burak Okay
|0
|0

Olgun Zorlu
|0
|0