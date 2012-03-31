Name Description

Saroj Poddar Shri. Saroj Kumar Poddar serves as Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. He is a gold medallist in B. Com (Hons) from Calcutta University. Mr. Poddar is the Chairman of numerous companies Mr. Poddar is the immediate Past President of International Chamber of Commerce-India. He has also served as President of Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry, Indian Council of Arbitration, All India Organization of Employers (AIOE) and Council of Indian Employers (CIE). Mr. S.K. Poddar, holds directorship in Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd, Chambal Infrastructure Ventures Ltd, Gillette India Limited, Adventz Investments & Holdings Ltd., Lionel India Ltd., Simon India Limited, Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited, Zuari Cement Limited, Zuari Industries Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., Zuari Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd., Gulbarga Cement Ltd.

N. Suresh Krishnan Mr. N. Suresh Krishnan serves as Managing Director, Director of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. He has 25 years of corporate experience in fertilisers, energy and cement sectors; Mr. N. Suresh Krishnan has been associated with Zuari Industries Limited (ZIL) and related companies over nearly two decades. Prior to taking over as Managing Director of ZIL in February 2011, Mr. N. Suresh Krishnan was Executive President of ZIL for three and a half years, responsible for the company’s fertiliser business. Other senior positions held by he includes Chief Financial Officer of ZIL and Zuari Cement Limited for four years.

Sunil Sethy Mr. Sunil Sethy serves as Managing Director, Additional Director of the Company. He is a Fellow Member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (1974). He is a finance professional having 40 years of experience in different Companies out of which, 29 years was in Finance discipline and 11 years as MD/CEO. He held the position as Vice Chairman & MD in Binani Industries Ltd., Finance Head / Managing Director in Chambal Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd., Director (Finance) in Eternit Everest Ltd., Controller of Finance in PSI Data Systems Ltd. He also held important positions in many other companies. Presently. (Ie is on the Boards of Quick Heal Technologies Limited, Zuari Infraworld India Limited, Zuari Speciality Fertilisers Limited, Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Limited, Zuari Maroc Phosphates Private Limited and Managing Director of Paradeep Phosphates Ltd.

Akshay Poddar Mr. Akshay Poddar serves as Non-Executive Director of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. He is Hons. in Accounting & Finance from London School of Economics and Political Science, University of London. Mr. Poddar hails from the Adventz group having glorious track record of promoting and managing businesses in diversified industries like Fertilizers, Agri inputs, Heavy Engineering, Process Engineering, Sugar Consumer Products, Real Estate, Investments and Furniture etc. The Adventz group’s annual turnover is in excess of US $ 2.5 billion. Mr. Poddar, holds directorship in Zuari Industries Limited, Texmaco Rail & Engineering Ltd., Gillette India Limited, Adventz Securities Enterprises Ltd., Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings Limited, Syndak Teatech Limited, Gobind Sugar Mills Limited, Paradeep Phosphates Limited, Lionel Edwards Limited, Style Spa Furniture Limited, Adventz Investments & Holdings Ltd.

Jayant Godbole Shri. Jayant Narayan Godbole serves as Non-Executive Independent Director of Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd. Mr. Jayant N. Godbole is a Chemical Engineer from IIT-Powai with qualifications in Financial Management from the Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, University of Bombay. Mr. Godbole has 37 years of diverse experience and has served in various capacities ranging from being a Production-in-Charge in a private sector SSI, a Development banker with the Industrial Development Bank of India (IDBI), which is the apex term lending Development Bank of the Government of India to being the Advisor to the State Government of Sabah in Malaysia. In Sabah, he advised the Government regarding the implementation of a $ 700 million pulp, paper and timber complex. He was also directly involved in the implementation / project management of $ 1 Billion gas based complex comprising transportation of associated gas, production of HBI, Methanol and generation of power. In IDBI, Mr. Godbole served in various departments including Project Finance, Venture capital, Rehabilitation of sick units and rose to become the Chairman and the Managing Director of the company. He chaired the Empowered Group of Corporate Debt Restructuring (CDR) mechanism during 2002- 2004 and was instrumental in reviving and preventing the formation of Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) with debts of $ 17 Billion from the Indian Banking Sector. Currently, Mr. Godbole is an independent Director in Companies engaged inter alia in the fields of Cement, Textiles, Tea, Sugar, Transformers, Paper, Heavy chemicals and Real estate etc.

G. Pillai Mr. G K Pillai is Non-Executive Independent Director of the company. Mr. Gopal K. Pillai Former Home Secretary, Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India, Mr. Gopal K Pillai completed his early education in Delhi and Bangalore and M Sc. in Chemistry from IIT Madras. He joined the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) in 1972. He held various positions in the State Government including District Collector, Quilon, Special Secretary (Industries), Secretary (Health) and Principal Secretary to the then Chief Minister, AK Antony. Mr. Pillai has served in the Ministries of Defence, Surface Transport, Home and Commerce at the centre. During 1996-2001 as Joint Secretary (North-East), Ministry of Home Affairs, he developed a unique relationship with the Governments of the North East states and the people and was involved in active negotiations with various insurgent groups, including the Bodo Liberation Tigers and the NSCN (I/M). During his five-year stint in the Department of Commerce from 2004 to 2009 including as Secretary (Commerce), Mr Pillai was actively involved as the Chief Negotiator for India at the WTO, in the negotiations for Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements with Singapore, Japan and South Korea, the European Union, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia and ASEAN for strengthening engagements with SAARC and the African Continent. He was also instrumental in the enactment of the SEZ Act, 2005 and the setting up of over 140 Special Economic Zones in India, which created over sixteen lakh jobs. Mr Pillai retired from the Government in June 2011. He is currently a Distinguished Fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses (IDSA), Chairman of Ivy Cap Ventures Advisors Private Limited and the Chairperson of the University of Engineering and Management, Jaipur.