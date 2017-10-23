Name Description

Sharvil Patel Dr. Sharvil P. Patel is Non-Executive Chairman of Zydus Welness Ltd. Dr. Sharvil Patel is the Deputy Managing Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited. With a specialisation in Chemical and Pharmaceutical Sciences from the University of Sunderland, U.K. and a doctorate also from the same university for his research work in Breast Cancer at John Hopkins, Bayview Medical Centre, USA, Dr. Sharvil Patel combines both pharma and research experience. This enables him to contribute in aligning the business and research goals of the group. The quest for market leadership is already spurring new initiatives and growth. A case in point is the Consumer Products Company, which is spearheaded by Dr. Sharvil Patel. Dr. Sharvil Patel is closely associated with the Yi (Young Indians), a leadership forum initiated by the Confederation of Indian Industry, which integrates young professionals from various walks of life for the developmental initiatives in the areas of economy, education, healthcare and environment. Directorships held in other public Companies [excluding foreign and private Companies]: Cadila Healthcare Limited, Dialforhealth India Limited, Zydus Pharmaceuticals Limited, Zydus Animal Health Limited, Zydus Technologies Limited.

Ganesh Nayak Mr. Ganesh N. Nayak is Non-Executive Director of Zydus Wellness Ltd. Mr. Nayak, the Chief Operating Officer and Executive Director of Cadila Healthcare Limited, the holding Company spearheads the domestic and international operations of the group, including its joint ventures and alliances. Mr. Nayak joined the group in 1977. With experience of more than 35 years, he has contributed significantly to the Zydus Cadila’s growth over the years. Zydus Cadila has undertaken several expansion plans. With strategic insight and business acumen, Mr. Nayak has played a key role in several M&A deals and alliances. Strategic management skills, long standing experience in sales and marketing and new insights from the Harvard Business School have catapulted Mr. Nayak to the global league of marketing professionals. He is a Director of Zydus Animal Health Limited, Liva Healthcare Limited, Finest Procuring Solutions Limited and Biochem Pharmaceutical Industries Limited.

Humayun Dhanrajgir Mr. Humayun Dhanrajgir is Non-Executive Independent Director of Zydus Wellness Ltd. He is a B. Tech (Chem. Eng.) from Loughborough University, U.K., M.I. Chem. E (London.), C. Eng (London), AMP (Harvard). He started his carrier in 1960 at British Oxygen Co. Ltd., London. On his return to India, he worked for Burmah Shell, India as a covenanted officer for five years. He joined Glaxo India Ltd., and held several important positions including that of Managing Director in January 1990. He retired as Executive Vice Chairman in August, 1994. Thereafter, he was appointed as Managing Director of Lupin Laboratories in late 1994 helping the Company in its globalization plans. He joined Kodak India Ltd as its CEO & Managing Director in October, 1995. He retired after five years term in October, 2000. He was the President of Organisation of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) from 1992 to 1994, having served as its Vice President for 2 years prior to that. He also served on the General Committee of the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) for two years and was a past Vice Chairman of the Indo-British Business Committee. He is a member - Global Advisory Board, Asian Centre for Corporate Governance, Trustee of the Dr. P. V. Cherian Artificial Kidney Trust, Trustee of Breach Candy Hospital Trust, Lintas Employees Welfare Trusts. He is on the Indian Advisory Board of U.S. Pharmacopoeia.

Belle Hegde Dr. Belle Monappa Hegde is Non-Executive Independent Director of Zydus Wellness Ltd. He is Padma Bhushan awardee 2010. He is MBBS, PhD [Hon. Causa], MD, FRCP [London], FRCP [Edinburgh], FRCP [Glasgow], FRCPI [Dublin], FACC [USA] and FAMS. Dr. Hegde is:- An affiliate professor of Human Health, University of Northern Colorado since 2002; Chairman of Bihar State Health Society’s Expert Committee, Government of Bihar, Patna; Former Member of Postgraduate Medical Education Board, Government of India; Former Chairman, OHIO University's Indian Trust, Bangalore; Former Chairman, Ganapathi Engineering College Governing Board, Vellore; Chairman, Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Mangalore Kendra; Editor in Chief, Journal of the Science of Healing Outcomes, Mangalore and Penn. State University, USA; Former Vice Chancellor, Manipal University, India; Former Professor of Cardiology [Visiting] London University since 1982; Former Director-Professor, Principal and Dean of Kasturba Medical College, Mangalore; Emeritus International Advisor to The Royal College of Physicians of London and Edinburgh; First Indian examiner for MRCP [UK] examination in the UK from 1988 through 1998; Former MRCPI examiner in Dublin since 2000 till 2009; President, World Academy of Authentic Healing Sciences, Mangalore. He has 45 years of teaching experience to undergraduates and postgraduates. He has been a professor of Medicine since 1973. Dr. Hegde has won Dr. B. C. Roy National Award in the category of an Eminent Medical Teacher, Dr. J. C. Bose Award for Life Sciences Research, PRIDE OF INDIA Award from the Pacific Association of Indians in California and many more. He is also a Director of Manipal Media Network Limited and Primacy Industries Limited.