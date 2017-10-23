New World Development Co Ltd (0017.HK)
0017.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
11.94HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.50%)
HK$-0.06 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Open
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Day's High
HK$12.00
HK$12.00
Day's Low
HK$11.74
HK$11.74
Volume
14,455,919
14,455,919
Avg. Vol
19,886,707
19,886,707
52-wk High
HK$12.78
HK$12.78
52-wk Low
HK$8.08
HK$8.08
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|29,989.40
|0.343
|Dec
|26,639.40
|0.461
|FY 2016
|Jun '16
|25,791.80
|0.577
|Dec
|33,778.20
|0.367
|FY 2015
|Jun '15
|28,258.70
|1.486
|Dec
|26,986.30
|0.675
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|12
|59,867.70
|65,885.00
|54,786.20
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|13
|64,677.80
|76,399.80
|55,704.20
|64,002.30
|Year Ending Jun-19
|13
|68,429.90
|77,535.20
|58,372.00
|67,877.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|14
|0.78
|1.09
|0.70
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|15
|0.80
|1.12
|0.61
|0.80
|Year Ending Jun-19
|15
|0.87
|1.11
|0.67
|0.78
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|-0.17
|7.43
|-5.40
|-5.10
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-4.94
|0.08
|9.72
|EPS (TTM) %
|-15.26
|-15.29
|-14.39
|Dividend %
|4.55
|3.66
|5.16
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for New World Development Co Ltd
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-New World Development Co says unit entered into subscription agreement
- BRIEF-New World Department Store China says offer for privatisation by Ubs Ag Hong Kong Branch on behalf of New World Development lapsed
- BRIEF-New World Development updates on privatisation to acquire New World Department store China
- UPDATE 1-New World Department is latest China retailer to go private with buyout plan
- New World Development offers to take department store unit private for $120 mln
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|14.89%
|# of Holders:
|258
|Total Shares Held:
|1,463,988,852
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|68,376,117
|# New Positions:
|6
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|44
|# Reduced Positions:
|47
|# Net Buyers:
|-3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.