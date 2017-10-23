Wheelock and Co Ltd (0020.HK)
0020.HK on Hong Kong Stock
54.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
54.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.80 (-1.44%)
HK$-0.80 (-1.44%)
Prev Close
HK$55.70
HK$55.70
Open
HK$55.75
HK$55.75
Day's High
HK$55.75
HK$55.75
Day's Low
HK$54.70
HK$54.70
Volume
812,284
812,284
Avg. Vol
1,005,451
1,005,451
52-wk High
HK$66.50
HK$66.50
52-wk Low
HK$41.20
HK$41.20
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|33,005.00
|3.055
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|33,383.00
|5.230
|Jun '16
|27,196.00
|2.787
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|28,783.00
|3.064
|Jun '15
|28,648.00
|3.940
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|62,452.50
|66,622.00
|57,519.10
|61,619.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|59,614.20
|87,517.00
|44,315.70
|59,045.20
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|5.75
|6.49
|4.97
|5.47
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|6.60
|8.96
|5.62
|5.82
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|1.53
|1.53
|1.53
|3.20
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|5.48
|19.98
|11.88
|EPS (TTM) %
|14.43
|-1.33
|-6.56
|Dividend %
|13.04
|9.14
|39.06
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Wheelock and Co Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.05
|-3.79
|74
|33
|13 Week
|-0.65
|-11.53
|79
|43
|26 Week
|-10.63
|-23.79
|43
|36
|52 Week
|22.56
|3.16
|99
|8
|YTD
|30.42
|0.83
|99
|34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- China's LVGEM says to buy office tower from Wharf for $1.2 bln
- BRIEF-Wheelock and Co Ltd says unit to sell sale shares of New Grade to Pace Ascend Limited
- BRIEF-Wheelock and co declares special dividend
- BRIEF-Wheelock and Co announces conditional declaration of special dividend
- BRIEF-Wheelock and Co Ltd says group HY core profit rose 6 pct
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|6.76%
|# of Holders:
|239
|Total Shares Held:
|137,972,333
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-6,242,822
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|39
|# Reduced Positions:
|35
|# Net Buyers:
|4
