Poly Property Group Co Ltd (0119.HK)
0119.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|14,717.80
|0.172
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|20,588.20
|0.006
|Jun '16
|9,992.15
|0.016
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|17,444.00
|-0.797
|Jun '15
|7,489.40
|0.028
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|33,327.90
|36,485.00
|31,107.00
|29,204.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|36,240.80
|41,750.00
|31,457.90
|30,892.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.14
|0.21
|0.10
|0.09
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.19
|0.29
|0.10
|0.12
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|22.65
|2.23
|16.74
|EPS (TTM) %
|102.87
|-69.06
|-50.82
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Poly Property Group Co Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-5.36
|-7.99
|90
|33
|13 Week
|9.14
|-2.81
|99
|43
|26 Week
|25.70
|7.19
|99
|36
|52 Week
|54.96
|30.43
|99
|8
|YTD
|57.98
|22.13
|99
|34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Poly Property Group Co says 9 month contracted sales about RMB30.1 bln
- BRIEF-Poly Property Group recorded contracted sales of about RMB27.5 billion for eight months ended August 31
- BRIEF-Poly Property Group posts HY profit attributable of HK$628.8 mln
- BRIEF-Poly Property Group records contracted sales of about rmb 25.3 bln for seven months ended 31 July 2017
- BRIEF-Poly Property Group Co updates on HY contracted sales
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|8.20%
|# of Holders:
|48
|Total Shares Held:
|300,184,853
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|5,062,439
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|13
|# Reduced Positions:
|4
|# Net Buyers:
|9
