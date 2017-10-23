Performance for Poly Property Group Co Ltd

Period %

Actual % vs.

S&P 500 Rank In

Industry Industry

Rank 4 Week -5.36 -7.99 90 33 13 Week 9.14 -2.81 99 43 26 Week 25.70 7.19 99 36 52 Week 54.96 30.43 99 8 YTD 57.98 22.13 99 34