Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd (0293.HK)
0293.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
13.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.06 (-0.45%)
HK$-0.06 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
HK$13.34
HK$13.34
Open
HK$13.34
HK$13.34
Day's High
HK$13.36
HK$13.36
Day's Low
HK$13.10
HK$13.10
Volume
4,419,940
4,419,940
Avg. Vol
5,979,393
5,979,393
52-wk High
HK$13.48
HK$13.48
52-wk Low
HK$10.00
HK$10.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|45,858.00
|-0.521
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|47,068.00
|-0.236
|Jun '16
|45,683.00
|0.090
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|51,954.00
|1.024
|Jun '15
|50,388.00
|0.501
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|93,942.20
|96,666.50
|88,634.80
|99,811.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|97,453.30
|100,368.00
|91,603.10
|103,950.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|3.70
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|-0.59
|-0.31
|-0.85
|0.75
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|0.13
|0.47
|-0.16
|1.14
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-9.37
|-2.63
|-1.18
|EPS (TTM) %
|-109.58
|--
|--
|Dividend %
|-90.57
|-38.97
|-37.40
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.50
|-2.29
|81
|32
|13 Week
|-2.76
|-13.41
|81
|12
|26 Week
|6.58
|-9.11
|85
|17
|52 Week
|10.11
|-7.32
|62
|15
|YTD
|17.45
|-9.20
|88
|26
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- UPDATE 1-Singapore Airlines plans cost cuts to offset competition
- BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways announces purchase of 32 Airbus aircraft
- Cathay Pacific to boost passenger, cargo capacity in India with bigger planes
- Cathay Pacific to boost passenger, cargo capacity in India with bigger planes
- Surge in air cargo demand adds heft to Asian airline earnings
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|2.96%
|# of Holders:
|127
|Total Shares Held:
|116,423,178
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,115,890
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|10
|# Reduced Positions:
|19
|# Net Buyers:
|-9
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.