Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd (0388.HK)
0388.HK on Hong Kong Stock
219.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
219.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.60 (-0.27%)
HK$-0.60 (-0.27%)
Prev Close
HK$220.20
HK$220.20
Open
HK$221.40
HK$221.40
Day's High
HK$221.40
HK$221.40
Day's Low
HK$218.40
HK$218.40
Volume
4,368,690
4,368,690
Avg. Vol
6,555,637
6,555,637
52-wk High
HK$233.20
HK$233.20
52-wk Low
HK$177.60
HK$177.60
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|2,763.00
|1.448
|Mar '17
|2,616.00
|1.400
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|2,510.00
|1.017
|Sep '16
|2,632.00
|1.270
|Jun '16
|2,726.00
|1.283
|Mar '16
|2,530.00
|1.180
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|2,615.00
|1.260
|Sep '15
|3,161.00
|1.940
|Jun '15
|3,853.00
|2.130
|Mar '15
|2,604.00
|1.340
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|3
|3,238.44
|3,393.00
|3,060.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|3,279.46
|3,279.46
|3,279.46
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|12,668.20
|13,180.00
|12,187.20
|12,749.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|13,946.70
|16,042.00
|12,494.90
|13,778.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.39
|1.43
|1.34
|1.34
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2
|1.46
|1.50
|1.42
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|5.78
|6.58
|5.48
|5.73
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|6.44
|8.71
|5.44
|6.24
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.38
|6.38
|6.38
|-10.35
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-15.00
|8.54
|7.16
|EPS (TTM) %
|-28.84
|6.39
|0.12
|Dividend %
|-28.57
|6.28
|0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|3.43
|0.56
|99
|--
|13 Week
|8.93
|-3.00
|99
|--
|26 Week
|10.87
|-5.45
|99
|--
|52 Week
|4.32
|-12.19
|99
|--
|YTD
|18.56
|-8.34
|99
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|16.32%
|# of Holders:
|331
|Total Shares Held:
|202,329,883
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|6,346,086
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|66
|# Reduced Positions:
|40
|# Net Buyers:
|26
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.