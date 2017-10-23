Edition:
GOME Retail Holdings Ltd (0493.HK)

0493.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.98
Open
HK$0.99
Day's High
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.98
Volume
249,268,802
Avg. Vol
93,873,692
52-wk High
HK$1.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.80

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 20,680.70 -0.001
Mar '17 17,392.00 0.006
FY 2016 Dec '16 21,304.80 0.003
Sep '16 20,078.10 0.006
Jun '16 20,110.40 -0.001
Mar '16 15,201.60 0.006
FY 2015 Dec '15 16,422.60 0.022
Dec '15 32,902.60 0.031
Sep '15 16,480.10 0.009
Mar '15 14,456.40 0.017
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 24,496.00 24,496.00 24,496.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 83,208.20 87,661.70 79,821.90 82,671.30
Year Ending Dec-18 10 87,537.80 91,207.20 83,248.30 90,047.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.03 0.05 0.01 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.10 -0.10 -0.10 -2.85
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for GOME Retail Holdings Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 18.73 10.79 5.10
EPS (TTM) % -78.05 -33.05 -32.16
Dividend % -78.00 -31.72 -22.20
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for GOME Retail Holdings Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 5.88 2.94 99 --
13 Week -4.26 -14.74 85 --
26 Week -17.43 -29.59 64 --
52 Week -12.62 -26.46 80 --
YTD -4.26 -25.98 86 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

GOME Retail Holdings Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 7.98%
# of Holders: 116
Total Shares Held: 1,719,842,362
3 Mo. Net Change: -2,261,346
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 15
# Reduced Positions: 12
# Net Buyers: 3
