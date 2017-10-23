GOME Retail Holdings Ltd (0493.HK)
0493.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.98
HK$0.98
Open
HK$0.99
HK$0.99
Day's High
HK$1.02
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.98
HK$0.98
Volume
249,268,802
249,268,802
Avg. Vol
93,873,692
93,873,692
52-wk High
HK$1.17
HK$1.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|20,680.70
|-0.001
|Mar '17
|17,392.00
|0.006
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|21,304.80
|0.003
|Sep '16
|20,078.10
|0.006
|Jun '16
|20,110.40
|-0.001
|Mar '16
|15,201.60
|0.006
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|16,422.60
|0.022
|Dec '15
|32,902.60
|0.031
|Sep '15
|16,480.10
|0.009
|Mar '15
|14,456.40
|0.017
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|24,496.00
|24,496.00
|24,496.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|83,208.20
|87,661.70
|79,821.90
|82,671.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|87,537.80
|91,207.20
|83,248.30
|90,047.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.03
|0.05
|0.01
|0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.04
|0.06
|0.02
|0.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-2.85
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|18.73
|10.79
|5.10
|EPS (TTM) %
|-78.05
|-33.05
|-32.16
|Dividend %
|-78.00
|-31.72
|-22.20
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for GOME Retail Holdings Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|5.88
|2.94
|99
|--
|13 Week
|-4.26
|-14.74
|85
|--
|26 Week
|-17.43
|-29.59
|64
|--
|52 Week
|-12.62
|-26.46
|80
|--
|YTD
|-4.26
|-25.98
|86
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- China's GOME's H1 net profit falls 1.6 pct as finance costs rise
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding posts HY net profit of RMB122 mln
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances announces change in name of Company
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding announces issuance of additional bonds due 2020
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says qtrly profit attributable RMB137 million, up 2.24 pct
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|7.98%
|# of Holders:
|116
|Total Shares Held:
|1,719,842,362
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-2,261,346
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|15
|# Reduced Positions:
|12
|# Net Buyers:
|3
