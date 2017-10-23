Asm Pacific Technology Ltd (0522.HK)
0522.HK on Hong Kong Stock
116.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.70 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$117.20
Open
HK$117.80
Day's High
HK$119.70
Day's Low
HK$116.40
Volume
1,941,321
Avg. Vol
2,525,248
52-wk High
HK$125.80
52-wk Low
HK$70.05
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|4,424.16
|1.827
|Mar '17
|3,761.24
|1.323
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|3,520.89
|0.943
|Sep '16
|4,196.92
|1.433
|Jun '16
|3,669.21
|0.885
|Mar '16
|2,862.07
|0.331
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|2,928.39
|0.131
|Sep '15
|3,231.08
|0.446
|Jun '15
|3,761.95
|1.086
|Mar '15
|3,055.87
|0.707
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|13
|4,403.37
|4,897.00
|3,716.00
|3,972.50
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11
|3,913.93
|4,474.00
|2,862.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|17,113.10
|17,963.00
|15,894.00
|14,866.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|18,016.50
|19,825.00
|15,302.00
|15,867.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.25
|1.79
|0.82
|1.08
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9
|1.28
|2.10
|0.76
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|6.14
|7.36
|5.06
|3.82
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|6.27
|7.93
|4.17
|4.26
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|16.64
|29.34
|7.70
|24.06
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|9.80
|9.54
|1.99
|EPS (TTM) %
|51.94
|37.09
|-13.38
|Dividend %
|35.71
|30.75
|-4.56
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Asm Pacific Technology Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|6.26
|3.31
|68
|--
|13 Week
|9.12
|-2.84
|81
|--
|26 Week
|5.67
|-9.89
|60
|--
|52 Week
|66.47
|40.12
|99
|--
|YTD
|38.41
|7.00
|98
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|40.47%
|# of Holders:
|248
|Total Shares Held:
|165,113,420
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-5,719,097
|# New Positions:
|8
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|58
|# Reduced Positions:
|44
|# Net Buyers:
|14
