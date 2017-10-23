Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (0551.HK)
0551.HK on Hong Kong Stock
30.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
30.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$30.95
HK$30.95
Open
HK$31.00
HK$31.00
Day's High
HK$31.00
HK$31.00
Day's Low
HK$30.30
HK$30.30
Volume
836,324
836,324
Avg. Vol
1,682,155
1,682,155
52-wk High
HK$35.30
HK$35.30
52-wk Low
HK$26.20
HK$26.20
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|2,347.36
|0.081
|Mar '17
|2,100.81
|0.076
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|2,187.26
|0.094
|Sep '16
|2,012.52
|0.079
|Jun '16
|2,252.51
|0.093
|Mar '16
|2,028.28
|0.057
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|2,157.36
|0.064
|Sep '15
|2,032.12
|0.044
|Jun '15
|2,278.42
|0.073
|Mar '15
|1,967.02
|0.052
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2,413.66
|2,544.17
|2,283.15
|2,542.39
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|8,819.78
|9,003.91
|8,546.80
|8,877.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|9,211.91
|9,579.00
|8,890.29
|9,315.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|-0.00
|-0.00
|-0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.34
|0.35
|0.30
|0.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.36
|0.39
|0.30
|0.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.04
|6.75
|5.32
|11.10
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|0.54
|3.80
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|38.80
|9.10
|--
|Dividend %
|16.60
|8.37
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.15
|-2.63
|88
|63
|13 Week
|3.88
|-7.50
|99
|92
|26 Week
|7.37
|-8.44
|90
|90
|52 Week
|13.18
|-4.74
|80
|72
|YTD
|19.01
|-8.00
|94
|87
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial posts net consolidated operating revenue of $761.3 mln in August
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings says HY profit attributable was up 3.95 pct
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial records net operating revenue of $809.5 mln for May
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial says qtrly profit attributable to owners of co increased by 30.6 pct
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|24.11%
|# of Holders:
|243
|Total Shares Held:
|397,604,038
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|4,819,523
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|47
|# Reduced Positions:
|25
|# Net Buyers:
|22
