Nan Hai Corporation Ltd (0680.HK)
0680.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.00 (-0.87%)
HK$-0.00 (-0.87%)
Prev Close
HK$0.23
HK$0.23
Open
HK$0.23
HK$0.23
Day's High
HK$0.23
HK$0.23
Day's Low
HK$0.23
HK$0.23
Volume
11,759,475
11,759,475
Avg. Vol
26,779,472
26,779,472
52-wk High
HK$0.29
HK$0.29
52-wk Low
HK$0.23
HK$0.23
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|8,094.01
|0.018
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|6,772.40
|0.020
|Jun '16
|2,143.18
|0.000
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|2,257.51
|0.003
|Jun '15
|1,923.45
|0.000
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|112.27
|56.67
|30.75
|EPS (TTM) %
|469.25
|16.28
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Nan Hai Corporation Ltd
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation posts HY revenue of HK$8.09 billion
- BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation expects to record a significant rise in HY profit
- BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation has subscribed 50 million new Sunny Bank shares
- BRIEF-Nan Hai Corporation announces subscription agreement in connection with notes
- BRIEF-Orange Sky Golden Harvest Entertainment says entered termination agreement
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|0.49%
|# of Holders:
|15
|Total Shares Held:
|336,750,073
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-6,512,532
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|6
|# Reduced Positions:
|1
|# Net Buyers:
|5
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.