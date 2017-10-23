Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (0981.HK)
0981.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.36 (+3.45%)
Prev Close
HK$10.44
Open
HK$10.50
Day's High
HK$11.16
Day's Low
HK$10.50
Volume
136,146,954
Avg. Vol
38,082,442
52-wk High
HK$12.28
52-wk Low
HK$6.91
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|751.19
|0.007
|Mar '17
|793.09
|0.014
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|814.80
|0.024
|Sep '16
|774.84
|0.023
|Jun '16
|690.22
|0.023
|Mar '16
|634.31
|0.013
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|610.15
|0.009
|Sep '15
|569.85
|0.018
|Jun '15
|546.61
|0.018
|Mar '15
|509.80
|0.014
*Note: Units in Millions ofU.S. Dollars
**Note: Units in U.S. Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|18
|826.30
|870.00
|769.00
|889.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|14
|820.53
|880.00
|751.00
|921.16
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25
|3,147.20
|3,235.00
|3,086.00
|3,387.63
|Year Ending Dec-18
|26
|3,676.46
|3,914.00
|3,315.00
|3,932.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|16
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|14
|0.01
|0.02
|0.00
|0.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|26
|0.04
|0.05
|0.02
|0.08
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|0.05
|0.08
|0.00
|0.09
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|30.31
|12.10
|17.17
|EPS (TTM) %
|31.91
|14.97
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|21.48
|18.11
|99
|--
|13 Week
|8.87
|-3.06
|99
|--
|26 Week
|-3.01
|-17.30
|55
|--
|52 Week
|4.83
|-11.77
|63
|--
|YTD
|-23.40
|-40.78
|33
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|12.38%
|# of Holders:
|159
|Total Shares Held:
|575,887,537
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-8,146,492
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|3
|# Increased Positions:
|28
|# Reduced Positions:
|17
|# Net Buyers:
|11
