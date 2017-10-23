Edition:
CK Asset Holdings Ltd (1113.HK)

1113.HK on Hong Kong Stock

65.90HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.80 (-1.20%)
Prev Close
HK$66.70
Open
HK$66.70
Day's High
HK$66.95
Day's Low
HK$65.60
Volume
3,765,462
Avg. Vol
6,424,338
52-wk High
HK$70.50
52-wk Low
HK$46.50

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 28,931.00 3.825
FY 2016 Dec '16 42,048.00 2.813
Jun '16 27,252.00 2.234
FY 2015 Dec '15 39,540.00 2.640
Jun '15 17,740.00 1.785
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 69,481.90 82,413.00 54,299.00 68,998.00
Year Ending Dec-18 17 75,683.70 89,984.00 64,248.70 75,915.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 5.42 6.36 4.83 4.85
Year Ending Dec-18 19 6.40 9.66 4.24 5.12
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.46 12.12 8.80 4.13
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for CK Asset Holdings Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 20.98 59.71 --
EPS (TTM) % 13.82 11.24 --
Dividend % 9.29 -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for CK Asset Holdings Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -4.61 -7.26 51 33
13 Week 8.49 -3.40 99 43
26 Week 21.53 3.63 99 36
52 Week 15.40 -2.87 99 8
YTD 37.12 6.00 99 34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

CK Asset Holdings Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 29.92%
# of Holders: 379
Total Shares Held: 1,106,392,854
3 Mo. Net Change: -44,702,354
# New Positions: 7
# Closed Positions: 4
# Increased Positions: 79
# Reduced Positions: 49
# Net Buyers: 30
