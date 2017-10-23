Edition:
Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd (1212.HK)

1212.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.62
Open
HK$10.76
Day's High
HK$10.76
Day's Low
HK$10.52
Volume
185,119
Avg. Vol
919,594
52-wk High
HK$11.52
52-wk Low
HK$9.68

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 2,223.76 0.807
FY 2016 Dec '16 2,391.39 0.709
Jun '16 2,280.40 0.272
FY 2015 Dec '15 2,459.97 0.364
Jun '15 2,350.98 0.612
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 4,701.06 4,793.00 4,461.00 4,828.22
Year Ending Dec-18 6 4,974.37 5,193.63 4,636.00 5,069.11
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 1.38 1.63 1.16 0.97
Year Ending Dec-18 6 1.07 1.14 1.03 1.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 10.10 15.50 4.71 8.69
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -2.90 -7.77 -1.86
EPS (TTM) % 0.24 -12.76 -2.33
Dividend % 0.00 2.26 7.08
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 3.62 0.74 99 --
13 Week 1.87 -9.29 93 --
26 Week 1.30 -13.61 79 --
52 Week 5.22 -11.44 76 --
YTD 8.80 -15.89 98 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 38.28%
# of Holders: 51
Total Shares Held: 613,458,711
3 Mo. Net Change: 974,588
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 7
# Reduced Positions: 2
# Net Buyers: 5
