Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd (1212.HK)
1212.HK on Hong Kong Stock
10.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
10.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+0.56%)
HK$0.06 (+0.56%)
Prev Close
HK$10.62
HK$10.62
Open
HK$10.76
HK$10.76
Day's High
HK$10.76
HK$10.76
Day's Low
HK$10.52
HK$10.52
Volume
185,119
185,119
Avg. Vol
919,594
919,594
52-wk High
HK$11.52
HK$11.52
52-wk Low
HK$9.68
HK$9.68
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|2,223.76
|0.807
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|2,391.39
|0.709
|Jun '16
|2,280.40
|0.272
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|2,459.97
|0.364
|Jun '15
|2,350.98
|0.612
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|4,701.06
|4,793.00
|4,461.00
|4,828.22
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|4,974.37
|5,193.63
|4,636.00
|5,069.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|1.38
|1.63
|1.16
|0.97
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|1.07
|1.14
|1.03
|1.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|10.10
|15.50
|4.71
|8.69
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-2.90
|-7.77
|-1.86
|EPS (TTM) %
|0.24
|-12.76
|-2.33
|Dividend %
|0.00
|2.26
|7.08
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Lifestyle International Holdings Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|3.62
|0.74
|99
|--
|13 Week
|1.87
|-9.29
|93
|--
|26 Week
|1.30
|-13.61
|79
|--
|52 Week
|5.22
|-11.44
|76
|--
|YTD
|8.80
|-15.89
|98
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|38.28%
|# of Holders:
|51
|Total Shares Held:
|613,458,711
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|974,588
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|7
|# Reduced Positions:
|2
|# Net Buyers:
|5
