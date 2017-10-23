Edition:
Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd (1382.HK)

1382.HK on Hong Kong Stock

8.28HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-1.43%)
Prev Close
HK$8.40
Open
HK$8.48
Day's High
HK$8.48
Day's Low
HK$8.27
Volume
813,000
Avg. Vol
1,781,901
52-wk High
HK$9.90
52-wk Low
HK$7.53

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Mar '17 2,966.70 0.360
Sep 3,026.93 0.315
FY 2016 Mar '16 3,160.02 0.345
Sep 3,767.59 0.433
FY 2015 Mar '15 3,247.64 0.376
Sep 3,659.24 0.366
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10 6,230.82 6,592.93 6,061.84 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 6,352.87 7,015.93 6,076.90 7,403.53
Year Ending Mar-19 11 6,740.42 7,497.32 6,121.84 7,725.46
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 11 0.66 0.69 0.63 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 0.67 0.75 0.58 0.80
Year Ending Mar-19 12 0.72 0.81 0.64 0.83
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -4.47 -4.47 -4.47 -2.82
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -13.48 -6.88 -1.36
EPS (TTM) % -13.27 -4.43 1.59
Dividend % -25.00 -9.14 5.92
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Pacific Textiles Holdings Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 32.55%
# of Holders: 90
Total Shares Held: 470,798,849
3 Mo. Net Change: 13,243,170
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 16
# Reduced Positions: 7
# Net Buyers: 9
