Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc (1513.HK)

1513.HK on Hong Kong Stock

55.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$4.35 (+8.58%)
Prev Close
HK$50.70
Open
HK$50.85
Day's High
HK$55.05
Day's Low
HK$50.85
Volume
795,424
Avg. Vol
340,661
52-wk High
HK$55.05
52-wk Low
HK$32.54

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 2,148.73 0.414
Mar '17 2,126.03 0.497
FY 2016 Dec '16 1,927.93 0.312
Sep '16 1,939.55 0.408
Jun '16 2,038.73 0.353
Mar '16 1,745.57 0.590
FY 2015 Dec '15 1,733.78 0.254
Sep '15 1,771.33 0.301
Jun '15 1,562.51 0.299
Mar '15 1,552.90 0.365
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2,723.48 2,913.85 2,533.11 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,778.35 2,778.35 2,778.35 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 10,363.60 11,207.80 9,930.29 10,693.70
Year Ending Dec-18 7 12,085.00 13,557.60 11,353.90 12,592.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 3 0.43 0.49 0.40 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2 0.63 0.67 0.59 --
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2.01 2.11 1.91 2.05
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2.43 2.54 2.31 2.48
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 15.58 18.33 19.33
EPS (TTM) % 21.85 15.82 15.99
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 17.31%
# of Holders: 51
Total Shares Held: 32,768,880
3 Mo. Net Change: 647,562
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 7
# Reduced Positions: 6
# Net Buyers: 1
