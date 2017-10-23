3SBio Inc (1530.HK)
1530.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
HK$14.06
Open
HK$14.18
Day's High
HK$14.20
Day's Low
HK$13.92
Volume
2,949,000
Avg. Vol
7,363,399
52-wk High
HK$14.20
52-wk Low
HK$7.17
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|1,706.73
|0.153
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|1,492.42
|0.165
|Jun '16
|1,304.87
|0.113
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|882.80
|0.109
|Jun '15
|790.32
|0.122
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|16
|3,725.16
|3,960.00
|3,394.91
|3,644.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|4,984.80
|5,778.61
|4,110.00
|4,212.86
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|0.35
|0.40
|0.31
|0.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|0.46
|0.52
|0.39
|0.48
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|28.01
|28.01
|28.01
|23.61
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|67.19
|47.29
|38.87
|EPS (TTM) %
|21.42
|77.82
|-16.65
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for 3SBio Inc
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-3SBio Inc says 601a approved by China FDA for clinical trials
- Chinese biopharma 3SBio in $290 million deal for unit of Canada's Therapure
- Chinese biopharma 3SBio in $290 mln deal for unit of Canada's Therapure
- REFILE-BRIEF-3SBio Inc plans to issue 300 mln euros convertible bonds
- BRIEF-3SBio Inc TPIAO being received approval for drug clinical trials
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|16.50%
|# of Holders:
|124
|Total Shares Held:
|418,904,258
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-18,007,691
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|22
|# Reduced Positions:
|13
|# Net Buyers:
|9
