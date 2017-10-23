Edition:
India

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd (2238.HK)

2238.HK on Hong Kong Stock

20.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.45 (+2.23%)
Prev Close
HK$20.15
Open
HK$20.35
Day's High
HK$20.85
Day's Low
HK$20.20
Volume
20,596,997
Avg. Vol
23,691,839
52-wk High
HK$20.85
52-wk Low
HK$8.93

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 34,765.40 0.950
FY 2016 Dec '16 27,988.60 0.358
Jun '16 21,429.10 0.600
FY 2015 Dec '15 17,968.60 0.380
Jun '15 11,449.70 0.270
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 29 70,087.00 79,068.00 58,092.00 50,366.20
Year Ending Dec-18 29 82,581.60 103,871.00 70,529.70 52,585.30
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.09 0.09 0.09 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.43 0.43 0.43 --
Year Ending Dec-17 29 1.50 1.81 1.29 1.23
Year Ending Dec-18 30 1.76 2.12 1.24 1.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 29.44 30.99 27.89 28.37
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 67.98 37.95 35.09
EPS (TTM) % 50.22 33.30 7.04
Dividend % 53.04 24.14 8.88
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co Ltd News

» More 2238.HK News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 39.35%
# of Holders: 217
Total Shares Held: 870,939,902
3 Mo. Net Change: 98,960,650
# New Positions: 7
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 47
# Reduced Positions: 23
# Net Buyers: 24
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.