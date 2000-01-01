Enerchina Holdings Ltd (2902.HK)
2902.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.74HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-3.90%)
Prev Close
HK$0.77
Open
HK$0.77
Day's High
HK$0.78
Day's Low
HK$0.74
Volume
870,300
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
HK$0.84
52-wk Low
HK$0.74
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|58.34
|-0.193
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|41.04
|-0.196
|Jun '16
|17.02
|-0.434
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|16.85
|-0.638
|Jun '15
|36.58
|5.523
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Valuation Ratios
Dividends
Growth Rates
Financial Strength
Profitability Ratios
Efficiency
Management Effectiveness
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|8.68
|10.46
|4.02
|EPS (TTM) %
|-235.92
|--
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Enerchina Holdings Ltd
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|3.06%
|# of Holders:
|17
|Total Shares Held:
|88,964,804
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,326,241
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|3
|# Reduced Positions:
|4
|# Net Buyers:
|-1
