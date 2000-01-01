Edition:
Enerchina Holdings Ltd (2902.HK)

2902.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.74HKD
1:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-3.90%)
Prev Close
HK$0.77
Open
HK$0.77
Day's High
HK$0.78
Day's Low
HK$0.74
Volume
870,300
Avg. Vol
--
52-wk High
HK$0.84
52-wk Low
HK$0.74

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 58.34 -0.193
FY 2016 Dec '16 41.04 -0.196
Jun '16 17.02 -0.434
FY 2015 Dec '15 16.85 -0.638
Jun '15 36.58 5.523
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofHong Kong Dollars
**Note: Units in Hong Kong Dollars

Valuation Ratios

Dividends

Growth Rates

Financial Strength

Profitability Ratios

Efficiency

Management Effectiveness

Growth for Enerchina Holdings Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 8.68 10.46 4.02
EPS (TTM) % -235.92 -- --
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Enerchina Holdings Ltd

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 3.06%
# of Holders: 17
Total Shares Held: 88,964,804
3 Mo. Net Change: -1,326,241
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 3
# Reduced Positions: 4
# Net Buyers: -1
