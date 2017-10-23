Edition:
Bank of Communications Co Ltd (3328.HK)

3328.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.97HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.06 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$6.03
Open
HK$5.99
Day's High
HK$6.02
Day's Low
HK$5.92
Volume
23,332,739
Avg. Vol
30,798,312
52-wk High
HK$6.44
52-wk Low
HK$5.40

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 0.230
Mar '17 0.260
FY 2016 Dec '16 0.190
Sep '16 0.200
Jun '16 0.240
Mar '16 0.260
FY 2015 Dec '15 0.195
Sep '15 0.198
Jun '15 0.247
Mar '15 0.255
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 44,561.10 44,561.10 44,561.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 192,117.00 209,877.00 180,367.00 208,116.00
Year Ending Dec-18 21 207,263.00 228,484.00 185,570.00 223,276.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 0.20 0.22 0.19 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.29 0.29 0.29 --
Year Ending Dec-17 25 0.89 0.95 0.77 0.89
Year Ending Dec-18 25 0.93 1.04 0.81 0.90
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.08 6.08 6.08 2.55
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Bank of Communications Co Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -5.01 3.78 8.61
EPS (TTM) % -0.30 2.11 1.73
Dividend % 3.24 2.35 22.76
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Bank of Communications Co Ltd

Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Bank of Communications Co Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 0.41%
# of Holders: 1
Total Shares Held: 500,000
3 Mo. Net Change: 0
# New Positions: 0
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 0
# Reduced Positions: 0
# Net Buyers: 0
