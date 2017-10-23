China Merchants Securities Co Ltd (6099.HK)
6099.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
13.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-0.60%)
HK$-0.08 (-0.60%)
Prev Close
HK$13.32
HK$13.32
Open
HK$13.36
HK$13.36
Day's High
HK$13.42
HK$13.42
Day's Low
HK$13.18
HK$13.18
Volume
419,600
419,600
Avg. Vol
2,581,785
2,581,785
52-wk High
HK$13.76
HK$13.76
52-wk Low
HK$11.58
HK$11.58
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|8,583.05
|0.353
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|9,479.97
|0.518
|Jun '16
|8,688.02
|0.386
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|14,445.20
|0.619
|Jun '15
|20,459.40
|1.259
*Note: Units in Millions ofRenminbi
**Note: Units in Renminbi
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|4,119.71
|4,119.71
|4,119.71
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|18,551.70
|26,690.20
|14,539.30
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|20,949.90
|30,860.30
|16,346.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.21
|0.22
|0.21
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.35
|0.35
|0.35
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|1.00
|1.27
|0.85
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|1.17
|1.57
|0.91
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.29
|11.63
|0.30
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-47.95
|33.12
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|-51.70
|23.73
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities sets coupon rate of 2017 second tranche corporate bonds at 4.78 pct
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities to issue 2nd tranche of 2017 bonds worth 1 bln yuan
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities issues 2017 first tranche corporate bonds worth 4.5 bln yuan
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities posts Sept net profit at 424.0 million yuan
- BRIEF-China Merchants Securities to issue up to 4.5 bln yuan 2-year bonds
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|8.99%
|# of Holders:
|18
|Total Shares Held:
|88,103,530
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-4,977,697
|# New Positions:
|0
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|5
|# Reduced Positions:
|2
|# Net Buyers:
|3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.