Edition:
India

NEC Corp (6701.T)

6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

3,155JPY
7:37am IST
Change (% chg)

¥50 (+1.61%)
Prev Close
¥3,105
Open
¥3,110
Day's High
¥3,160
Day's Low
¥3,110
Volume
518,500
Avg. Vol
810,506
52-wk High
¥3,310
52-wk Low
¥2,550

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 582,456.00 30.136
FY 2017 Mar '17 870,566.00 116.047
Dec 593,407.00 -61.432
Sep 682,359.00 127.843
Jun 518,703.00 -77.363
FY 2016 Mar '16 870,260.00 240.530
Dec 644,853.00 18.498
Sep 722,426.00 54.726
Jun 587,294.00 -21.595
FY 2015 Mar '15 933,493.00 132.904
Dec 677,200.00 39.664
Sep 726,123.00 86.797
Jun 598,701.00 -38.873
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofYen
**Note: Units in Yen

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5 881,677.00 925,791.00 850,000.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 574,920.00 574,920.00 574,920.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 10 2,675,810.00 2,720,260.00 2,645,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 2,834,870.00 2,985,000.00 2,775,000.00 2,912,910.00
Year Ending Mar-19 9 2,898,740.00 3,065,000.00 2,809,660.00 2,947,280.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 130.80 141.00 115.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 -51.76 -51.76 -51.76 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 103.10 144.30 77.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 167.75 220.12 105.44 249.60
Year Ending Mar-19 10 185.56 266.30 106.98 274.40
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 4.65
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for NEC Corp

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -5.66 -4.33 -2.58
EPS (TTM) % -64.03 -6.81 --
Dividend % 0.00 14.47 --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for NEC Corp

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 7.17 1.22 76 53
13 Week 3.90 -1.03 65 39
26 Week 16.10 2.52 68 45
52 Week 15.23 -7.53 56 33
YTD -1.13 -11.01 41 35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

NEC Corp News

» More 6701.T News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 31.79%
# of Holders: 233
Total Shares Held: 82,793,880
3 Mo. Net Change: 276,621
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 46
# Reduced Positions: 23
# Net Buyers: 23
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.