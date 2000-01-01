NEC Corp (6701.T)
6701.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
3,155JPY
7:37am IST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|582,456.00
|30.136
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|870,566.00
|116.047
|Dec
|593,407.00
|-61.432
|Sep
|682,359.00
|127.843
|Jun
|518,703.00
|-77.363
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|870,260.00
|240.530
|Dec
|644,853.00
|18.498
|Sep
|722,426.00
|54.726
|Jun
|587,294.00
|-21.595
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|933,493.00
|132.904
|Dec
|677,200.00
|39.664
|Sep
|726,123.00
|86.797
|Jun
|598,701.00
|-38.873
*Note: Units in Millions ofYen
**Note: Units in Yen
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5
|881,677.00
|925,791.00
|850,000.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|574,920.00
|574,920.00
|574,920.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|2,675,810.00
|2,720,260.00
|2,645,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|8
|2,834,870.00
|2,985,000.00
|2,775,000.00
|2,912,910.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|2,898,740.00
|3,065,000.00
|2,809,660.00
|2,947,280.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|130.80
|141.00
|115.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|-51.76
|-51.76
|-51.76
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|103.10
|144.30
|77.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|167.75
|220.12
|105.44
|249.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|185.56
|266.30
|106.98
|274.40
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|4.65
Sales and Profit Figures in Japanese Yen (JPY);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-5.66
|-4.33
|-2.58
|EPS (TTM) %
|-64.03
|-6.81
|--
|Dividend %
|0.00
|14.47
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for NEC Corp
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|7.17
|1.22
|76
|53
|13 Week
|3.90
|-1.03
|65
|39
|26 Week
|16.10
|2.52
|68
|45
|52 Week
|15.23
|-7.53
|56
|33
|YTD
|-1.13
|-11.01
|41
|35
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|31.79%
|# of Holders:
|233
|Total Shares Held:
|82,793,880
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|276,621
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|2
|# Increased Positions:
|46
|# Reduced Positions:
|23
|# Net Buyers:
|23
