SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)

9984.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange

10,200JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)

¥105 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
¥10,095
Open
¥10,120
Day's High
¥10,200
Day's Low
¥10,070
Volume
2,089,900
Avg. Vol
5,506,861
52-wk High
¥10,210
52-wk Low
¥5,953

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 2,186,060.00 5.062
FY 2017 Mar '17 2,319,540.00 516.469
Dec 2,309,630.00 85.019
Sep 2,145,310.00 9.349
Jun 2,126,520.00 169.411
FY 2016 Mar '16 2,277,940.00 25.120
Dec 2,322,640.00 -13.973
Sep 2,214,680.00 154.566
Jun 2,066,520.00 168.042
FY 2015 Mar '15 2,195,090.00 75.933
Dec 2,287,180.00 7.307
Sep 2,073,600.00 399.695
Jun 1,948,260.00 55.917
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofYen
**Note: Units in Yen

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 20,033.00 20,229.60 19,736.30 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 19,545.10 19,545.10 19,545.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 79,596.30 83,509.70 73,990.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 81,829.80 84,491.80 78,891.30 90,552.10
Year Ending Mar-19 13 83,459.60 87,681.50 79,870.40 92,856.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 0.45 0.49 0.40 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.31 1.31 1.31 --
Year Ending Mar-17 12 7.55 8.18 6.92 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 4.18 6.55 2.51 5.85
Year Ending Mar-19 13 6.35 8.06 5.19 6.91
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 1.13 13.65 -11.38 13.43
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for SoftBank Group Corp

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 0.22 10.11 22.69
EPS (TTM) % 130.85 21.28 22.71
Dividend % 7.32 3.23 1.92
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for SoftBank Group Corp

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 4.78 1.17 99 15
13 Week 4.44 -0.65 99 65
26 Week 13.99 5.33 99 64
52 Week 29.70 9.93 99 56
YTD 24.47 9.31 99 79
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

