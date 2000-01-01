SoftBank Group Corp (9984.T)
9984.T on Tokyo Stock Exchange
10,200JPY
7:59am IST
Change (% chg)
¥105 (+1.04%)
Prev Close
¥10,095
Open
¥10,120
Day's High
¥10,200
Day's Low
¥10,070
Volume
2,089,900
Avg. Vol
5,506,861
52-wk High
¥10,210
52-wk Low
¥5,953
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|2,186,060.00
|5.062
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|2,319,540.00
|516.469
|Dec
|2,309,630.00
|85.019
|Sep
|2,145,310.00
|9.349
|Jun
|2,126,520.00
|169.411
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|2,277,940.00
|25.120
|Dec
|2,322,640.00
|-13.973
|Sep
|2,214,680.00
|154.566
|Jun
|2,066,520.00
|168.042
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|2,195,090.00
|75.933
|Dec
|2,287,180.00
|7.307
|Sep
|2,073,600.00
|399.695
|Jun
|1,948,260.00
|55.917
*Note: Units in Millions ofYen
**Note: Units in Yen
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|20,033.00
|20,229.60
|19,736.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|19,545.10
|19,545.10
|19,545.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|79,596.30
|83,509.70
|73,990.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|81,829.80
|84,491.80
|78,891.30
|90,552.10
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|83,459.60
|87,681.50
|79,870.40
|92,856.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|0.45
|0.49
|0.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1.31
|1.31
|1.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|7.55
|8.18
|6.92
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|4.18
|6.55
|2.51
|5.85
|Year Ending Mar-19
|13
|6.35
|8.06
|5.19
|6.91
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|1.13
|13.65
|-11.38
|13.43
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|0.22
|10.11
|22.69
|EPS (TTM) %
|130.85
|21.28
|22.71
|Dividend %
|7.32
|3.23
|1.92
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for SoftBank Group Corp
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|4.78
|1.17
|99
|15
|13 Week
|4.44
|-0.65
|99
|65
|26 Week
|13.99
|5.33
|99
|64
|52 Week
|29.70
|9.93
|99
|56
|YTD
|24.47
|9.31
|99
|79
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- Apple sees its mobile devices as platform for artificial intelligence
- BRIEF-Softbank plans second Vision Fund of about $200 bln - WSJ
- SoftBank's big checks are stalling tech IPOs
Institutional Holders
