Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd (APLH.NS)

APLH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,062.45INR
3:45pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+0.41%)
Prev Close
Rs1,058.10
Open
Rs1,056.00
Day's High
Rs1,076.50
Day's Low
Rs1,045.10
Volume
191,956
Avg. Vol
331,837
52-wk High
Rs1,372.50
52-wk Low
Rs985.90

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 18,253.00 18,253.00 18,253.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 21,970.10 21,970.10 21,970.10 --
Year Ending Mar-17 20 71,318.00 75,376.60 65,111.70 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 82,918.50 86,315.20 74,724.50 83,001.60
Year Ending Mar-19 21 96,006.20 101,792.00 85,933.20 94,945.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 6.19 7.06 5.33 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 5.57 8.31 2.84 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17 20.85 29.84 15.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 18.95 30.00 7.06 35.25
Year Ending Mar-19 22 29.78 44.19 17.53 45.27
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 16.74 18.28 18.18
EPS (TTM) % -6.51 -11.31 -0.47
Dividend % 0.00 1.43 8.45
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -2.70 -3.09 99 --
13 Week -14.76 -15.97 99 --
26 Week -8.48 -14.55 99 --
52 Week -20.57 -29.82 99 --
YTD -9.87 -24.56 99 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 41.02%
# of Holders: 113
Total Shares Held: 57,071,574
3 Mo. Net Change: 3,488,224
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 4
# Increased Positions: 23
# Reduced Positions: 17
# Net Buyers: 6
