Ashok Leyland Ltd (ASOK.BO)

ASOK.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

128.40INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.65 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs129.05
Open
Rs128.90
Day's High
Rs129.60
Day's Low
Rs127.50
Volume
361,074
Avg. Vol
1,280,578
52-wk High
Rs131.00
52-wk Low
Rs73.60

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20 65,348.00 69,312.00 62,982.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 55,872.90 55,872.90 55,872.90 --
Year Ending Mar-17 32 198,561.00 208,442.00 189,941.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 36 231,170.00 250,145.00 197,177.00 251,823.00
Year Ending Mar-19 36 266,175.00 308,699.00 235,328.00 278,073.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 1.41 1.60 1.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1.31 1.31 1.31 --
Year Ending Mar-17 33 4.33 4.92 3.79 --
Year Ending Mar-18 37 4.76 5.41 3.66 6.03
Year Ending Mar-19 37 6.05 7.50 4.40 6.54
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 10.90 15.35 5.90 15.74
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Ashok Leyland Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 7.84 27.96 13.28
EPS (TTM) % 130.43 -- 21.02
Dividend % 64.21 -- 9.30
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Ashok Leyland Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 8.42 7.99 99 51
13 Week 20.16 18.45 99 7
26 Week 49.34 39.45 99 9
52 Week 54.52 36.51 99 10
YTD 55.87 30.45 99 10
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Ashok Leyland Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 31.70%
# of Holders: 110
Total Shares Held: 927,633,162
3 Mo. Net Change: 19,056,368
# New Positions: 5
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 32
# Reduced Positions: 10
# Net Buyers: 22
