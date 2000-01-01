Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.BO)
BAJA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
3,197.70INR
3:29pm IST
3,197.70INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-17.50 (-0.54%)
Rs-17.50 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs3,215.20
Rs3,215.20
Open
Rs3,184.00
Rs3,184.00
Day's High
Rs3,225.00
Rs3,225.00
Day's Low
Rs3,162.15
Rs3,162.15
Volume
14,132
14,132
Avg. Vol
24,229
24,229
52-wk High
Rs3,310.20
Rs3,310.20
52-wk Low
Rs2,510.00
Rs2,510.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|58,541.90
|28.916
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|52,128.30
|29.798
|Dec
|53,541.30
|33.757
|Sep
|64,323.20
|41.495
|Jun
|60,887.50
|35.930
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|57,101.70
|34.426
|Dec
|58,842.50
|35.635
|Sep
|64,075.40
|38.707
|Jun
|58,812.40
|31.600
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|22
|48,668.30
|54,927.00
|46,668.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|3
|59,271.40
|65,591.00
|52,335.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|32
|222,434.00
|236,443.00
|211,623.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|38
|239,946.00
|263,053.00
|207,690.00
|284,949.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|38
|270,566.00
|310,125.00
|225,510.00
|311,106.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|30.10
|36.10
|27.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|33.38
|34.48
|32.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|33
|135.77
|143.30
|123.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|39
|139.81
|154.30
|129.40
|164.01
|Year Ending Mar-19
|39
|160.59
|179.20
|134.54
|180.56
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|9.56
|12.47
|7.11
|12.56
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-3.33
|4.63
|3.34
|EPS (TTM) %
|0.45
|6.47
|6.02
|Dividend %
|0.00
|3.23
|4.10
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Bajaj Auto Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|7.76
|7.33
|99
|51
|13 Week
|16.00
|14.35
|99
|7
|26 Week
|10.99
|3.64
|99
|9
|52 Week
|11.28
|-1.69
|99
|10
|YTD
|19.35
|-0.11
|99
|10
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- MEDIA-India govt to float bulk tenders for E-rickshaws; bids expected from Bajaj Auto, TVS, others - Economic Times
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
- Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
- India's Bajaj Auto exec says alliance around the corner
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|16.19%
|# of Holders:
|162
|Total Shares Held:
|46,837,103
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-881,295
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|4
|# Increased Positions:
|36
|# Reduced Positions:
|33
|# Net Buyers:
|3
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.