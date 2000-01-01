Balfour Beatty PLC (BALF.L)
BALF.L on London Stock Exchange
266.70GBp
3:35pm IST
266.70GBp
3:35pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.20 (-0.82%)
-2.20 (-0.82%)
Prev Close
268.90
268.90
Open
270.00
270.00
Day's High
270.60
270.60
Day's Low
264.10
264.10
Volume
332,597
332,597
Avg. Vol
2,172,552
2,172,552
52-wk High
299.30
299.30
52-wk Low
252.50
252.50
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|3,544.00
|0.020
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|3,600.00
|0.013
|Jul '16
|3,323.00
|-0.010
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|3,489.00
|-0.081
|Jun '15
|3,466.00
|-0.220
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|7,932.41
|9,066.80
|6,763.00
|7,679.59
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|8,115.87
|9,510.80
|6,953.00
|8,160.05
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|11.55
|13.52
|9.29
|16.70
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|18.44
|22.50
|13.00
|23.50
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
|2.40
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-0.46
|-2.58
|-6.12
|EPS (TTM) %
|100.97
|--
|-59.44
|Dividend %
|--
|-42.36
|-27.84
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Balfour Beatty PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|2.10
|0.00
|99
|47
|13 Week
|0.53
|-2.09
|99
|44
|26 Week
|-0.89
|-3.72
|99
|65
|52 Week
|-3.22
|-10.71
|99
|63
|YTD
|-0.48
|-6.63
|99
|57
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty reaches agreement to sell Heery International
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty wins $260 mln US commercial and residential scheme in Miami
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty appointed to capital works framework by Cambridgeshire County Council
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty announces sale of Blackpool airport
- BRIEF-Balfour Beatty named preferred bidder for a Hinkley contract
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|81.00%
|# of Holders:
|135
|Total Shares Held:
|558,679,475
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-771,720
|# New Positions:
|5
|# Closed Positions:
|9
|# Increased Positions:
|34
|# Reduced Positions:
|18
|# Net Buyers:
|16
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.