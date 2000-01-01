Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd (BHAF.NS)
BHAF.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,012.50INR
3:48pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.90 (-0.48%)
Prev Close
Rs1,017.40
Open
Rs1,017.65
Day's High
Rs1,024.45
Day's Low
Rs1,006.10
Volume
1,177,018
Avg. Vol
2,235,279
52-wk High
Rs1,047.00
52-wk Low
Rs465.10
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|4,111.80
|-2.690
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|3,678.36
|-17.698
|Dec
|4,088.92
|10.260
|Sep
|4,073.88
|11.260
|Jun
|3,689.59
|18.290
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|3,297.61
|6.561
|Dec
|3,072.51
|6.190
|Sep
|2,912.66
|6.060
|Jun
|2,408.57
|4.762
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|1,976.19
|3.141
|Dec
|1,844.14
|3.230
|Sep
|3,419.24
|8.379
|Jun
|1,518.16
|4.270
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3,707.00
|4,253.00
|3,161.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|5,183.00
|5,183.00
|5,183.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|11,771.10
|16,106.00
|9,524.38
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|14,485.90
|18,695.00
|12,696.80
|17,877.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|19,609.70
|23,534.10
|17,696.00
|22,553.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|0.18
|9.50
|-12.77
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|19.73
|19.73
|19.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|43.92
|48.80
|38.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|34.52
|46.87
|29.70
|52.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|54.25
|74.49
|45.02
|62.80
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|60.49
|60.49
|60.49
|39.81
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|32.84
|44.10
|28.94
|EPS (TTM) %
|-8.57
|49.60
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Bharat Financial Inclusion Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|3.90
|3.49
|99
|28
|13 Week
|31.35
|29.48
|99
|82
|26 Week
|23.12
|14.96
|99
|88
|52 Week
|9.50
|-3.26
|99
|66
|YTD
|65.20
|38.26
|99
|94
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BUZZ-India's Bharat Financial hits near 7-yr high on merger with IndusInd Bank
- IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial
- India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 billion deal to buy Bharat Financial
- UPDATE 2-India's IndusInd Bank seals $2.4 bln deal to buy Bharat Financial
- India's IndusInd Bank clears deal to buy Bharat Financial Inclusion
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|60.85%
|# of Holders:
|92
|Total Shares Held:
|84,357,411
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-2,307,064
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|6
|# Increased Positions:
|14
|# Reduced Positions:
|17
|# Net Buyers:
|-3
