Britvic PLC (BVIC.L)
BVIC.L on London Stock Exchange
763.34GBp
3:38pm IST
763.34GBp
3:38pm IST
Change (% chg)
-1.16 (-0.15%)
-1.16 (-0.15%)
Prev Close
764.50
764.50
Open
766.50
766.50
Day's High
766.50
766.50
Day's Low
762.00
762.00
Volume
48,482
48,482
Avg. Vol
746,098
746,098
52-wk High
784.50
784.50
52-wk Low
521.00
521.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Apr '17
|756.30
|0.146
|FY 2016
|Oct '16
|753.30
|0.281
|Apr '16
|678.00
|0.154
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|649.80
|0.259
|Apr '15
|650.30
|0.153
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|2
|395.60
|396.00
|395.20
|--
|Year Ending Sep-17
|16
|1,541.79
|1,576.00
|1,502.00
|1,436.22
|Year Ending Sep-18
|16
|1,591.05
|1,637.00
|1,527.00
|1,479.48
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|17
|49.58
|50.90
|46.86
|47.68
|Year Ending Sep-18
|17
|52.00
|55.00
|49.51
|50.67
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|4.87
|5.70
|4.40
|2.35
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|10.09
|2.69
|2.09
|EPS (TTM) %
|5.49
|19.81
|13.61
|Dividend %
|6.52
|10.01
|6.72
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Britvic PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-1.75
|-3.77
|99
|--
|13 Week
|6.84
|4.06
|99
|--
|26 Week
|15.46
|12.17
|99
|--
|52 Week
|26.97
|17.14
|99
|--
|YTD
|33.69
|25.43
|99
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|72.43%
|# of Holders:
|230
|Total Shares Held:
|191,062,715
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|13,931,262
|# New Positions:
|18
|# Closed Positions:
|6
|# Increased Positions:
|83
|# Reduced Positions:
|46
|# Net Buyers:
|37
