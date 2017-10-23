Edition:
Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd (CAPL.NS)

CAPL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

694.35INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.35 (-0.76%)
Prev Close
Rs699.70
Open
Rs688.00
Day's High
Rs701.80
Day's Low
Rs688.00
Volume
32,911
Avg. Vol
124,587
52-wk High
Rs784.80
52-wk Low
Rs310.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 1,235.12 4.790
FY 2017 Mar '17 1,180.57 4.411
Dec 1,027.90 3.163
Sep 957.22 2.986
Jun 850.79 2.113
FY 2016 Mar '16 819.10 2.062
Mar '16 819.10 10.312
Dec 792.69 10.656
Sep 775.43 9.320
FY 2015 Jun '15 701.27 1.678
Mar '15 636.20 7.020
Dec 1,180.23 11.742
Sep 571.40 1.139
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 2,387.22 2,387.22 2,387.22 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 4,974.85 4,982.70 4,967.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 6,188.21 6,447.00 5,929.41 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 1 12.73 12.73 12.73 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 17.11 17.50 16.72 --
Year Ending Mar-19 2 22.09 24.40 19.79 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -- -- --
EPS (TTM) % -- -- --
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Caplin Point Laboratories Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 10.80 10.36 99 28
13 Week 3.04 1.57 99 36
26 Week 81.79 69.75 99 28
52 Week 157.62 127.59 99 12
YTD 106.91 73.17 99 22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 4.25%
# of Holders: 6
Total Shares Held: 3,213,374
3 Mo. Net Change: -22,616
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 1
# Reduced Positions: 1
# Net Buyers: 0
