Performance for Century Textile and Industries Ltd

Period %

Actual % vs.

S&P 500 Rank In

Industry Industry

Rank 4 Week -0.18 -0.58 99 47 13 Week 13.79 12.17 99 45 26 Week 20.78 12.78 99 61 52 Week 34.38 18.72 99 19 YTD 61.45 35.12 99 50