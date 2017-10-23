Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)
CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
Avg. Vol
624,086
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|23,192.50
|10.770
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|23,245.90
|3.300
|Dec
|19,747.30
|1.540
|Sep
|20,339.20
|3.680
|Jun
|23,078.10
|0.580
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|22,849.10
|-1.057
|Dec
|21,144.00
|-0.830
|Sep
|21,303.00
|-3.100
|Jun
|22,155.80
|-4.261
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|21,185.00
|1.095
|Dec
|18,475.70
|-6.833
|Sep
|17,058.30
|0.083
|Jun
|18,902.70
|7.169
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|20,219.00
|20,219.00
|20,219.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|85,573.00
|85,573.00
|85,573.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|87,181.00
|93,458.10
|77,481.00
|93,062.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|94,765.60
|102,804.00
|83,471.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|1
|6.30
|6.30
|6.30
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|30.81
|36.00
|23.53
|35.80
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|43.95
|53.80
|27.04
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|-1.05
|9.04
|12.17
|EPS (TTM) %
|203.31
|217.99
|31.63
|Dividend %
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Century Textile and Industries Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.18
|-0.58
|99
|47
|13 Week
|13.79
|12.17
|99
|45
|26 Week
|20.78
|12.78
|99
|61
|52 Week
|34.38
|18.72
|99
|19
|YTD
|61.45
|35.12
|99
|50
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|20.48%
|# of Holders:
|40
|Total Shares Held:
|22,869,944
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|1,148,784
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|14
|# Reduced Positions:
|4
|# Net Buyers:
|10
