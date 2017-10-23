Edition:
Century Textile and Industries Ltd (CNTY.NS)

CNTY.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,328.10INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs8.80 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs1,319.30
Open
Rs1,327.75
Day's High
Rs1,332.70
Day's Low
Rs1,306.05
Volume
363,858
Avg. Vol
624,086
52-wk High
Rs1,349.00
52-wk Low
Rs666.65

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 23,192.50 10.770
FY 2017 Mar '17 23,245.90 3.300
Dec 19,747.30 1.540
Sep 20,339.20 3.680
Jun 23,078.10 0.580
FY 2016 Mar '16 22,849.10 -1.057
Dec 21,144.00 -0.830
Sep 21,303.00 -3.100
Jun 22,155.80 -4.261
FY 2015 Mar '15 21,185.00 1.095
Dec 18,475.70 -6.833
Sep 17,058.30 0.083
Jun 18,902.70 7.169
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 20,219.00 20,219.00 20,219.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 85,573.00 85,573.00 85,573.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 87,181.00 93,458.10 77,481.00 93,062.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 94,765.60 102,804.00 83,471.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 6.30 6.30 6.30 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 30.81 36.00 23.53 35.80
Year Ending Mar-19 3 43.95 53.80 27.04 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Century Textile and Industries Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -1.05 9.04 12.17
EPS (TTM) % 203.31 217.99 31.63
Dividend % 0.00 0.00 0.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Century Textile and Industries Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -0.18 -0.58 99 47
13 Week 13.79 12.17 99 45
26 Week 20.78 12.78 99 61
52 Week 34.38 18.72 99 19
YTD 61.45 35.12 99 50
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 20.48%
# of Holders: 40
Total Shares Held: 22,869,944
3 Mo. Net Change: 1,148,784
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 14
# Reduced Positions: 4
# Net Buyers: 10
