Divi's Laboratories Ltd (DIVI.NS)
DIVI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|8,207.00
|8.719
|Dec
|7,967.60
|8.161
|Sep
|14,974.80
|15.196
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|9,366.00
|9,366.00
|9,366.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|41,929.90
|44,147.00
|39,514.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|39,142.40
|41,266.00
|37,366.00
|51,891.40
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|43,622.00
|48,699.00
|39,185.00
|64,006.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|43.81
|49.70
|37.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|35.16
|38.40
|31.32
|56.81
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|41.83
|50.70
|35.00
|66.86
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|7.92
|17.49
|17.11
|EPS (TTM) %
|-5.81
|11.10
|14.73
|Dividend %
|0.00
|0.00
|9.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Divi's Laboratories Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|22.24
|21.75
|99
|28
|13 Week
|27.15
|25.33
|99
|36
|26 Week
|38.99
|29.78
|99
|28
|52 Week
|-31.89
|-39.83
|78
|12
|YTD
|10.32
|-7.67
|99
|22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BUZZ-India's Divi's Labs falls; U.S. FDA observations more than procedural -report
- MEDIA-Import alert against Divi's Laboratories may be more than just 'procedural' - BloombergQuint
- BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories gets form 483 with 6 observations at unit-2 on USFDA inspection
- BRIEF-Divi's Laboratories says U.S. FDA will lift import alert 99-32 imposed on unit-II at Visakhapatnam
- BRIEF-India's Divi's Labs March-qtr profit falls
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|24.60%
|# of Holders:
|97
|Total Shares Held:
|65,301,204
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|2,809,669
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|20
|# Reduced Positions:
|14
|# Net Buyers:
|6
