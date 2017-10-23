Famous Brands Ltd (FBRJ.J)
FBRJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
10,490.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
10,490.00ZAc
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
40.00 (+0.38%)
40.00 (+0.38%)
Prev Close
10,450.00
10,450.00
Open
10,500.00
10,500.00
Day's High
10,511.00
10,511.00
Day's Low
10,400.00
10,400.00
Volume
218,101
218,101
Avg. Vol
272,346
272,346
52-wk High
16,464.00
16,464.00
52-wk Low
9,802.00
9,802.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Feb '17
|3,269.04
|0.231
|Aug
|2,451.33
|3.889
|FY 2016
|Feb '16
|2,310.49
|2.869
|Aug
|1,997.83
|2.402
|FY 2015
|Feb '15
|1,711.66
|2.560
|Aug
|1,571.68
|2.113
*Note: Units in Millions ofRand
**Note: Units in Rand
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|5,657.00
|5,657.00
|5,657.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Feb-17
|1
|740.00
|740.00
|740.00
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in South African Rand (ZAR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|32.77
|26.50
|21.55
|EPS (TTM) %
|-21.75
|0.70
|8.75
|Dividend %
|-100.00
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Famous Brands Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.17
|-2.80
|79
|--
|13 Week
|-2.62
|-11.70
|72
|--
|26 Week
|-20.86
|-26.91
|38
|--
|52 Week
|-29.12
|-36.08
|26
|--
|YTD
|-24.61
|-33.27
|33
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Famous Brands sees HY 2017 HEPS to fall within range of 153-187 cents
- South Africa's Famous Brands warns on profits, shares drop
- BRIEF-Famous Brands forecasts weaker six-month results
- UPDATE 1-Famous Brands scraps dividend as acquisitions boost debt
- South Africa's Famous Brands scraps full-year dividend
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|45.39%
|# of Holders:
|69
|Total Shares Held:
|45,330,891
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|8,560,160
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|12
|# Reduced Positions:
|3
|# Net Buyers:
|9
