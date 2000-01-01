GMR Infrastructure Ltd (GMRI.BO)
GMRI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
16.05INR
11:35am IST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.05 (+0.31%)
Prev Close
Rs16.00
Open
Rs16.00
Day's High
Rs16.15
Day's Low
Rs15.85
Volume
275,602
Avg. Vol
4,058,425
52-wk High
Rs22.10
52-wk Low
Rs10.25
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|3,199.50
|-0.440
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|2,716.40
|-4.119
|Dec
|2,162.50
|-0.635
|Sep
|3,306.20
|-1.164
|Jun
|3,612.60
|-0.204
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|3,943.10
|-2.971
|Dec
|2,944.80
|0.066
|Sep
|2,811.90
|-0.014
|Jun
|2,691.90
|-0.003
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|1,745.00
|-0.638
|Dec
|1,710.90
|-0.029
|Sep
|1,429.90
|-0.041
|Jun
|1,611.60
|-0.149
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for GMR Infrastructure Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|--
|--
|--
|47
|13 Week
|--
|--
|--
|44
|26 Week
|--
|--
|--
|65
|52 Week
|--
|--
|--
|63
|YTD
|--
|--
|--
|57
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure says unit enters agreement to issue $350 mln of fixed rate notes
- BRIEF-GMR Infra says GMR Goa International Airport concludes fund raising for Mopa airport project.
- India's GMR, four others other bid for Belgrade airport
- BRIEF-GMR Infrastructure enters agreements for divestment of Indonesian coal mining entities to PT Gems, Indonesia
Institutional Holders
