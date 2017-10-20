Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc (GS.TO)
GS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
16.09CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$16.09
$16.09
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
81,530
81,530
52-wk High
$19.93
$19.93
52-wk Low
$14.39
$14.39
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|31.57
|0.185
|Mar '17
|27.29
|0.193
|Dec
|64.58
|0.775
|Sep
|28.59
|0.237
|FY 2016
|Jun '16
|27.43
|0.106
|Mar '16
|26.22
|0.162
|Dec
|58.64
|0.606
|Sep
|29.85
|0.231
|FY 2015
|Jun '15
|38.22
|0.365
|Mar '15
|28.74
|0.177
|Dec
|69.25
|0.862
|Sep
|28.26
|0.234
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|4
|31.22
|31.60
|30.40
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|3
|28.58
|29.50
|27.80
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|5
|151.66
|152.00
|150.90
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|155.08
|163.50
|142.22
|168.90
|Year Ending Jun-19
|4
|170.97
|180.67
|162.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6
|0.21
|0.27
|0.10
|--
|Quarter Ending Sep-18
|2
|0.22
|0.23
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6
|1.40
|1.50
|1.30
|--
|Year Ending Jun-18
|7
|1.45
|1.63
|1.28
|1.49
|Year Ending Jun-19
|6
|1.71
|1.85
|1.49
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|6.97
|-14.99
|13.27
|EPS (TTM) %
|25.67
|-27.28
|18.37
|Dividend %
|2.56
|8.87
|9.00
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|12.42
|7.11
|99
|--
|13 Week
|4.62
|-0.04
|99
|--
|26 Week
|8.87
|8.45
|99
|--
|52 Week
|20.24
|11.58
|99
|--
|YTD
|9.00
|5.94
|99
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates estimate assets under management at $8.9 billion
- CANADA STOCKS-Oil prices weigh on TSX futures
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates Inc declares regular quarterly dividend of $0.25 and special dividend of $0.85
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates says received a ruling in previously announced binding arbitration proceedings between co and its co-founders
- BRIEF-Gluskin Sheff + Associates qtrly earnings per share $0.19
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|35.69%
|# of Holders:
|50
|Total Shares Held:
|11,147,207
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,208,913
|# New Positions:
|1
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|4
|# Reduced Positions:
|7
|# Net Buyers:
|-3
