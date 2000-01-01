Edition:
India

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL.BO)

HDIL.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

54.25INR
3:55pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-0.05 (-0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs54.30
Open
Rs54.05
Day's High
Rs55.00
Day's Low
Rs53.45
Volume
1,566,086
Avg. Vol
2,429,630
52-wk High
Rs101.85
52-wk Low
Rs45.10

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 858.20 0.174
FY 2017 Mar '17 1,320.88 2.047
Dec 1,124.20 0.374
Sep 2,185.40 0.884
Jun 2,607.10 0.980
FY 2016 Mar '16 3,433.94 2.710
Dec 3,227.10 2.394
Sep 2,367.60 1.363
Jun 2,667.50 1.400
FY 2015 Mar '15 1,564.56 0.781
Dec 3,508.30 1.760
Sep 2,653.30 1.380
Jun 2,498.70 1.374
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 12,388.20 12,388.20 12,388.20 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 13,979.60 15,571.00 12,388.20 30,781.70
Year Ending Mar-19 2 14,817.30 16,927.00 12,707.60 27,446.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 3.66 3.66 3.66 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 6.78 8.20 5.36 26.37
Year Ending Mar-19 2 8.12 9.20 7.05 24.92
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % -38.12 -6.03 -18.47
EPS (TTM) % -46.95 -0.53 -26.22
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -11.61 -11.97 47 33
13 Week -33.49 -34.44 21 43
26 Week -31.23 -35.79 46 36
52 Week -30.34 -38.46 47 8
YTD -5.34 -20.78 99 34
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 26.40%
# of Holders: 42
Total Shares Held: 114,592,684
3 Mo. Net Change: 11,003,341
# New Positions: 3
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 10
# Reduced Positions: 4
# Net Buyers: 6
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.