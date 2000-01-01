ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)
ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
389.75INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs395.90
Open
Rs398.50
Day's High
Rs398.50
Day's Low
Rs389.05
Volume
1,180,835
Avg. Vol
1,101,327
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|143,060.00
|2.845
|Dec
|51,998.90
|3.134
|Sep
|183,219.00
|5.738
|Jun
|58,228.30
|2.823
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|76,757.00
|76,757.00
|76,757.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|61,663.00
|61,663.00
|61,663.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7
|262,609.00
|376,351.00
|212,139.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|298,240.00
|428,204.00
|264,000.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|344,015.00
|423,594.00
|309,643.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|3.26
|3.43
|3.08
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|2.96
|3.09
|2.83
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|12.19
|13.30
|11.47
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|14
|12.57
|14.49
|10.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|14
|14.36
|20.70
|11.71
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.49
|18.17
|16.80
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|21.41
|21.53
|12.85
|EPS (TTM) %
|1.82
|2.43
|3.91
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-8.73
|-9.09
|16
|--
|13 Week
|-17.28
|-18.46
|25
|--
|26 Week
|0.10
|-6.54
|97
|--
|52 Week
|26.75
|11.97
|99
|--
|YTD
|32.47
|10.87
|99
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|5.68%
|# of Holders:
|59
|Total Shares Held:
|81,472,401
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|4,935,067
|# New Positions:
|7
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|19
|# Reduced Positions:
|18
|# Net Buyers:
|1
