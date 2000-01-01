Edition:
ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd (ICIR.NS)

ICIR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

389.75INR
3:58pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.15 (-1.55%)
Prev Close
Rs395.90
Open
Rs398.50
Day's High
Rs398.50
Day's Low
Rs389.05
Volume
1,180,835
Avg. Vol
1,101,327
52-wk High
Rs509.40
52-wk Low
Rs271.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Mar '17 143,060.00 2.845
Dec 51,998.90 3.134
Sep 183,219.00 5.738
Jun 58,228.30 2.823
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 76,757.00 76,757.00 76,757.00 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 61,663.00 61,663.00 61,663.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7 262,609.00 376,351.00 212,139.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 298,240.00 428,204.00 264,000.00 --
Year Ending Mar-19 10 344,015.00 423,594.00 309,643.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 3.26 3.43 3.08 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 2.96 3.09 2.83 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 12.19 13.30 11.47 --
Year Ending Mar-18 14 12.57 14.49 10.80 --
Year Ending Mar-19 14 14.36 20.70 11.71 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 17.49 18.17 16.80 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 21.41 21.53 12.85
EPS (TTM) % 1.82 2.43 3.91
Dividend % -- -- --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -8.73 -9.09 16 --
13 Week -17.28 -18.46 25 --
26 Week 0.10 -6.54 97 --
52 Week 26.75 11.97 99 --
YTD 32.47 10.87 99 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 5.68%
# of Holders: 59
Total Shares Held: 81,472,401
3 Mo. Net Change: 4,935,067
# New Positions: 7
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 19
# Reduced Positions: 18
# Net Buyers: 1
