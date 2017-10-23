Edition:
Idea Cellular Ltd (IDEA.NS)

IDEA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

98.15INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs6.90 (+7.56%)
Prev Close
Rs91.25
Open
Rs91.60
Day's High
Rs99.25
Day's Low
Rs91.60
Volume
60,048,237
Avg. Vol
12,587,391
52-wk High
Rs123.50
52-wk Low
Rs65.80

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 80,541.00 -2.560
FY 2017 Mar '17 80,316.00 -1.270
Dec 85,723.90 -1.367
Sep 92,252.80 -0.120
Jun 94,493.00 0.450
FY 2016 Mar '16 94,355.20 1.190
Dec 89,710.40 1.760
Sep 86,413.90 2.050
Jun 87,557.40 2.330
FY 2015 Mar '15 83,578.20 2.323
Dec 79,428.20 1.840
Sep 74,940.30 1.848
Jun 74,848.00 1.813
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Idea Cellular Ltd

Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Idea Cellular Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -- -- -- 15
13 Week -- -- -- 65
26 Week -- -- -- 64
52 Week -- -- -- 56
YTD -- -- -- 79
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Institutional Holders

