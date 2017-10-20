IGM Financial Inc (IGM.TO)
IGM.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
45.50CAD
20 Oct 2017
45.50CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$45.50
$45.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
190,582
190,582
52-wk High
$45.82
$45.82
52-wk Low
$35.16
$35.16
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|778.48
|0.834
|Mar '17
|761.68
|0.735
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|774.66
|0.968
|Sep '16
|750.40
|0.821
|Jun '16
|720.47
|0.717
|Mar '16
|695.03
|0.686
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|722.95
|0.708
|Sep '15
|725.37
|0.806
|Jun '15
|733.72
|0.797
|Mar '15
|734.96
|0.797
*Note: Units in Millions ofCanadian Dollars
**Note: Units in Canadian Dollars
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|830.50
|830.50
|830.50
|823.01
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|3,259.42
|3,280.66
|3,242.00
|3,106.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|3,423.57
|3,528.00
|3,231.00
|3,335.47
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|6
|0.86
|0.89
|0.83
|0.83
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|0.81
|0.82
|0.80
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|3.20
|3.28
|3.13
|3.15
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|3.44
|3.56
|3.11
|3.29
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in Canadian Dollar (CAD);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|0.81
|4.24
|2.08
|EPS (TTM) %
|2.69
|1.88
|-0.27
|Dividend %
|0.00
|1.53
|1.39
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for IGM Financial Inc
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|7.29
|2.22
|99
|--
|13 Week
|6.94
|2.18
|99
|--
|26 Week
|9.98
|9.55
|99
|--
|52 Week
|22.55
|13.72
|99
|--
|YTD
|13.69
|10.51
|99
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-IGM FINANCIAL ANNOUNCES SEPTEMBER INVESTMENT FUND SALES, TOTAL AUM
- BRIEF-IGM Financial announces August 2017 investment fund sales and total assets under management
- BRIEF-IGM Financial Inc Reports second quarter earnings
- BRIEF-IGM Financial announces July investment fund sales, total AUM
- BRIEF-IGM Financial announces June 2017 investment fund sales, total assets under management
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|10.17%
|# of Holders:
|176
|Total Shares Held:
|24,464,902
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-92,802
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|32
|# Reduced Positions:
|21
|# Net Buyers:
|11
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.