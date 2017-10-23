Edition:
Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd (IHME.NS)

IHME.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

518.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.95 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
Rs525.85
Open
Rs533.00
Day's High
Rs533.00
Day's Low
Rs515.60
Volume
12,356
Avg. Vol
43,036
52-wk High
Rs594.70
52-wk Low
Rs302.30

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 5,765.97 4.100
FY 2017 Mar '17 4,937.72 6.860
Dec 4,074.12 3.673
Sep 4,507.35 4.491
Jun 4,528.97 5.323
FY 2016 Mar '16 2,979.35 1.946
Dec 1,988.19 1.301
Sep 2,298.41 1.455
Jun 2,123.43 1.305
FY 2015 Mar '15 2,963.28 2.594
Dec 2,655.76 5.143
Sep 2,510.18 2.428
Jun 1,969.36 0.987
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4,563.01 4,563.01 4,563.01 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 4,443.95 4,443.95 4,443.95 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 17,412.90 17,620.70 17,205.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 20,125.60 21,069.00 19,153.00 11,825.00
Year Ending Mar-19 3 23,271.00 25,107.50 21,326.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 4.45 4.45 4.45 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 5.62 5.62 5.62 --
Year Ending Mar-17 2 17.54 17.98 17.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 25.37 27.20 22.73 11.45
Year Ending Mar-19 3 31.35 34.20 26.83 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 91.66 29.79 28.32
EPS (TTM) % 239.47 60.13 44.06
Dividend % 126.67 41.50 27.73
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -9.34 -9.70 79 47
13 Week -1.47 -2.88 99 44
26 Week 25.49 17.17 99 65
52 Week 46.21 29.17 99 63
YTD 34.38 12.47 99 57
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Indian Hume Pipe Company Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 5.14%
# of Holders: 5
Total Shares Held: 2,489,790
3 Mo. Net Change: 1,252
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 1
# Reduced Positions: 1
# Net Buyers: 0
