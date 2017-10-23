ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)
ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60
Rs118.60
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Jun '17
|4,891.72
|1.340
|Mar '17
|5,234.44
|0.984
|FY 2016
|Dec '16
|7,299.06
|0.839
|Sep '16
|4,826.62
|0.442
|Jun '16
|8,331.91
|0.600
|Mar '16
|9,731.79
|1.412
|FY 2015
|Dec '15
|10,632.30
|1.937
|Sep '15
|6,876.52
|0.268
|Jun '15
|7,323.50
|0.203
|Mar '15
|5,877.22
|-6.231
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|24,462.20
|25,026.00
|23,885.00
|40,758.90
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|32,207.10
|41,963.00
|28,780.00
|43,779.30
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|5.80
|6.30
|5.20
|9.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|8.71
|9.40
|7.80
|11.50
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|0.61
|24.94
|12.53
|EPS (TTM) %
|181.12
|56.53
|9.60
|Dividend %
|--
|44.22
|8.45
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for ITD Cementation India Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-0.20
|-0.60
|99
|47
|13 Week
|-2.62
|-4.01
|99
|44
|26 Week
|2.58
|-4.21
|99
|65
|52 Week
|22.66
|8.36
|99
|63
|YTD
|15.75
|-3.12
|99
|57
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-ITD Cementation India approves raising funds via issue of shares up to 3.50 bln rupees
- BRIEF-ITD Cementation India to consider raising funds
- BRIEF-ITD Cementation India June-qtr profit rises
- BRIEF-ITD Cementation India appoints Prasad Patwardhan as CFO
- BRIEF-ITD Cementation India March-qtr profit falls
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|22.47%
|# of Holders:
|21
|Total Shares Held:
|34,863,538
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-1,463,125
|# New Positions:
|2
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|5
|# Reduced Positions:
|8
|# Net Buyers:
|-3
