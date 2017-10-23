Edition:
ITD Cementation India Ltd (ITCM.NS)

ITCM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

165.50INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-1.22%)
Prev Close
Rs167.55
Open
Rs167.65
Day's High
Rs169.00
Day's Low
Rs164.50
Volume
103,102
Avg. Vol
181,672
52-wk High
Rs193.90
52-wk Low
Rs118.60

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 4,891.72 1.340
Mar '17 5,234.44 0.984
FY 2016 Dec '16 7,299.06 0.839
Sep '16 4,826.62 0.442
Jun '16 8,331.91 0.600
Mar '16 9,731.79 1.412
FY 2015 Dec '15 10,632.30 1.937
Sep '15 6,876.52 0.268
Jun '15 7,323.50 0.203
Mar '15 5,877.22 -6.231
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 24,462.20 25,026.00 23,885.00 40,758.90
Year Ending Dec-18 7 32,207.10 41,963.00 28,780.00 43,779.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 5.80 6.30 5.20 9.33
Year Ending Dec-18 7 8.71 9.40 7.80 11.50
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for ITD Cementation India Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 0.61 24.94 12.53
EPS (TTM) % 181.12 56.53 9.60
Dividend % -- 44.22 8.45
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for ITD Cementation India Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -0.20 -0.60 99 47
13 Week -2.62 -4.01 99 44
26 Week 2.58 -4.21 99 65
52 Week 22.66 8.36 99 63
YTD 15.75 -3.12 99 57
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

ITD Cementation India Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 22.47%
# of Holders: 21
Total Shares Held: 34,863,538
3 Mo. Net Change: -1,463,125
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 5
# Reduced Positions: 8
# Net Buyers: -3
