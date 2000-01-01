Edition:
Londonmetric Property PLC (LMPL.L)

LMPL.L on London Stock Exchange

176.10GBp
4:07pm IST
Change (% chg)

-0.40 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
176.50
Open
177.00
Day's High
177.10
Day's Low
175.30
Volume
225,380
Avg. Vol
1,396,561
52-wk High
177.10
52-wk Low
138.30

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Mar '17 38.69 0.121
Sep 36.93 -0.021
FY 2016 Mar '16 37.30 0.029
Sep 32.84 0.102
FY 2015 Mar '15 32.48 0.144
Sep 29.92 0.112
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7 76.70 83.87 69.84 --
Year Ending Mar-18 8 84.94 99.02 77.83 84.77
Year Ending Mar-19 8 91.05 106.24 78.59 89.47
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 9 8.17 8.30 7.98 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 8.40 8.90 8.00 8.66
Year Ending Mar-19 10 8.80 9.29 8.40 9.08
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.00 5.00 5.00 6.43
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Londonmetric Property PLC

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 7.81 10.95 12.35
EPS (TTM) % -24.01 -20.43 82.76
Dividend % -5.10 -0.57 -0.35
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Londonmetric Property PLC

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.35 -1.71 54 --
13 Week 2.60 -0.07 52 --
26 Week 4.75 1.76 62 --
52 Week 8.71 0.30 64 --
YTD 9.13 2.39 69 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Londonmetric Property PLC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 82.14%
# of Holders: 158
Total Shares Held: 571,898,324
3 Mo. Net Change: 9,235,256
# New Positions: 3
# Closed Positions: 2
# Increased Positions: 32
# Reduced Positions: 23
# Net Buyers: 9
