Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.BO)
MAHM.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
1,367.05INR
3:52pm IST
1,367.05INR
3:52pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs-7.40 (-0.54%)
Rs-7.40 (-0.54%)
Prev Close
Rs1,374.45
Rs1,374.45
Open
Rs1,375.30
Rs1,375.30
Day's High
Rs1,391.95
Rs1,391.95
Day's Low
Rs1,347.50
Rs1,347.50
Volume
45,874
45,874
Avg. Vol
98,553
98,553
52-wk High
Rs1,459.50
Rs1,459.50
52-wk Low
Rs1,141.80
Rs1,141.80
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|17
|110,237.00
|188,301.00
|94,402.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|130,093.00
|130,093.00
|130,093.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|37
|426,045.00
|462,190.00
|403,932.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|40
|489,599.00
|543,076.00
|455,340.00
|526,096.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|40
|555,680.00
|639,797.00
|512,657.00
|587,835.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|7
|10.44
|13.26
|7.70
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|24.04
|32.99
|15.09
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|39
|57.69
|70.02
|52.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|41
|66.93
|81.00
|57.60
|73.07
|Year Ending Mar-19
|41
|77.57
|94.00
|62.79
|80.79
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|4
|27.21
|68.20
|10.60
|16.00
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|10.59
|6.34
|10.20
|EPS (TTM) %
|20.29
|-3.59
|6.09
|Dividend %
|0.00
|-3.85
|-0.81
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.59
|0.19
|99
|51
|13 Week
|-5.31
|-6.66
|99
|7
|26 Week
|2.15
|-4.62
|99
|9
|52 Week
|-5.09
|-16.15
|72
|10
|YTD
|9.99
|-7.95
|99
|10
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-Mahindra & Mahindra approves scheme of arrangement with Mahindra Two Wheelers
- MEDIA-Shapoorji Pallonji, Liberty House, Mahindra & Mahindra in race to buy India's ABG Shipyard - Economic Times
- MEDIA-India's Mahindra looks to buy Ford's platform to build electric sedan - Mint
- MEDIA-India's Mahindra & Mahindra to invest up to 40 bln rupees to boost e-vehicle business - Economic Times
- BRIEF-Mahindra and Mahindra MD says co not made decision on phase two of contract with EESL
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|42.73%
|# of Holders:
|178
|Total Shares Held:
|265,381,574
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|-362,804
|# New Positions:
|3
|# Closed Positions:
|3
|# Increased Positions:
|43
|# Reduced Positions:
|29
|# Net Buyers:
|14
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.