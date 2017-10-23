Edition:
India

Melia Hotels International SA (MEL.MC)

MEL.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.

11.60EUR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

€-0.14 (-1.15%)
Prev Close
€11.73
Open
€11.70
Day's High
€11.75
Day's Low
€11.60
Volume
472,387
Avg. Vol
424,107
52-wk High
€13.99
52-wk Low
€10.14

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Jun '17 914.51 0.260
FY 2016 Dec '16 945.63 0.241
Sep '16 532.00 0.205
Jun '16 856.33 0.200
FY 2015 Dec '15 899.43 -0.049
Sep '15 492.50 0.163
Jun '15 860.10 0.100
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofEuro
**Note: Units in Euro

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 1,927.83 1,982.00 1,863.00 1,925.35
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,032.81 2,246.00 1,937.00 2,004.86
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 --
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.52 0.59 0.47 0.49
Year Ending Dec-18 19 0.61 0.75 0.49 0.56
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 14.00 19.80 8.30 27.10
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Melia Hotels International SA

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 3.67 9.60 6.18
EPS (TTM) % 143.31 -- 14.05
Dividend % 228.75 48.69 24.80
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
» View Financial Statements

Performance for Melia Hotels International SA

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.45 -0.10 99 46
13 Week -4.82 -1.98 99 15
26 Week -6.91 -3.77 99 47
52 Week 10.11 -5.33 99 53
YTD 10.60 1.55 99 77
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Melia Hotels International SA News

» More MEL.MC News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 25.07%
# of Holders: 163
Total Shares Held: 57,580,638
3 Mo. Net Change: 6,984,436
# New Positions: 2
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 31
# Reduced Positions: 10
# Net Buyers: 21
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.