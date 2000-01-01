On The Beach Group PLC (OTB.L)
OTB.L on London Stock Exchange
445.00GBp
4:13pm IST
445.00GBp
4:13pm IST
Change (% chg)
-2.50 (-0.56%)
-2.50 (-0.56%)
Prev Close
447.50
447.50
Open
450.00
450.00
Day's High
450.00
450.00
Day's Low
442.25
442.25
Volume
196,671
196,671
Avg. Vol
293,722
293,722
52-wk High
482.82
482.82
52-wk Low
200.25
200.25
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|38.07
|0.061
|FY 2016
|Sep '16
|35.82
|0.060
|Mar '16
|35.50
|0.050
|FY 2015
|Sep '15
|14.87
|-0.071
|Jun '15
*Note: Units in Millions ofBritish Pounds
**Note: Units in British Pounds
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|86.20
|87.50
|85.00
|88.13
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|105.04
|109.00
|103.00
|102.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|5
|17.42
|17.60
|17.20
|17.64
|Year Ending Sep-18
|5
|22.53
|23.45
|21.80
|21.89
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|12.99
|23.84
|--
|EPS (TTM) %
|290.68
|35.52
|--
|Dividend %
|--
|--
|--
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for On The Beach Group PLC
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|-3.09
|-5.08
|31
|--
|13 Week
|6.34
|3.57
|66
|--
|26 Week
|33.89
|30.07
|79
|--
|52 Week
|118.71
|101.78
|95
|--
|YTD
|52.84
|43.40
|85
|--
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|50.94%
|# of Holders:
|67
|Total Shares Held:
|66,441,804
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|7,689,852
|# New Positions:
|5
|# Closed Positions:
|0
|# Increased Positions:
|22
|# Reduced Positions:
|8
|# Net Buyers:
|14
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.