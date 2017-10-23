Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)
PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,731.90INR
23 Oct 2017
2,731.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-37.05 (-1.34%)
Rs-37.05 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs2,768.95
Rs2,768.95
Open
Rs2,789.90
Rs2,789.90
Day's High
Rs2,789.90
Rs2,789.90
Day's Low
Rs2,725.50
Rs2,725.50
Volume
113,871
113,871
Avg. Vol
179,824
179,824
52-wk High
Rs3,088.95
Rs3,088.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,366.05
Rs1,366.05
Revenue & Earnings Per Share
|Revenue*
|Earnings Per Share**
|FY 2018
|Jun
|22,540.70
|17.540
|FY 2017
|Mar '17
|24,626.40
|18.020
|Dec
|23,417.40
|23.416
|Sep
|19,661.50
|17.753
|Jun
|17,762.20
|13.382
|FY 2016
|Mar '16
|16,910.30
|11.188
|Dec
|17,860.10
|17.785
|Sep
|15,035.90
|13.640
|Jun
|14,008.50
|9.820
|FY 2015
|Mar '15
|12,963.40
|5.528
|Dec
|13,989.40
|14.431
|Sep
|24,261.70
|145.195
|Jun
|11,821.30
|167.841
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|22,480.70
|22,480.70
|22,480.70
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|80,731.30
|84,543.00
|74,329.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|111,000.00
|122,003.00
|99,997.00
|86,280.60
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|135,643.00
|152,289.00
|118,996.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|14.21
|14.21
|14.21
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|68.19
|74.50
|61.29
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|106.73
|130.26
|85.32
|89.13
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|153.90
|208.89
|103.11
|--
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);
Valuation Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|P/E Ratio (TTM)
|--
|13.86
|16.24
|P/E High - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|113.68
|31.67
|P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs.
|--
|6.78
|10.26
|Beta
|--
|0.90
|0.77
|Price to Sales (TTM)
|--
|133.61
|13.99
|Price to Book (MRQ)
|--
|0.49
|3.60
|Price to Tangible Book (MRQ)
|--
|11.58
|4.56
|Price to Cash Flow (TTM)
|--
|7.64
|9.99
|% Owned Institutions
|--
|0.81
|0.25
Dividends
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Dividend Yield
|--
|2.03
|2.36
|Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg
|--
|1.95
|2.46
|Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate
|--
|9.58
|-4.08
|Payout Ratio(TTM)
|--
|14.78
|22.99
Growth Rates
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|18.37
|27.15
|Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|13.67
|10.42
|Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.36
|-8.01
|EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|1,296.78
|182.95
|EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago
|--
|--
|--
|EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|6.76
|-15.94
|Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate
|--
|-2.03
|-11.46
Financial Strength
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Quick Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.20
|1.41
|Current Ratio (MRQ)
|--
|1.27
|1.78
|LT Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|58.84
|25.88
|Total Debt to Equity (MRQ)
|--
|79.08
|34.66
|Interest Coverage (TTM)
|--
|39.63
|140.18
Profitability Ratios
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Gross Margin (TTM)
|--
|41.09
|32.37
|Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|44.36
|24.15
|EBITD Margin (TTM)
|--
|--
|--
|EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg
|--
|30.40
|20.92
|Operating Margin (TTM)
|--
|-1.41
|-0.29
|Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|10.51
|6.60
|Pre-Tax Margin (TTM)
|--
|22.96
|58.08
|Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|13.69
|3.78
|Net Profit Margin (TTM)
|--
|12.82
|84.11
|Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|2.22
|-0.43
|Effective Tax Rate (TTM)
|--
|26.88
|20.43
|Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|53.83
|32.32
Efficiency
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Revenue/Employee (TTM)
|--
|2,118,986,309
|3,154,839,494
|Net Income/Employee (TTM)
|--
|627,812,790
|1,488,043,454
|Receivable Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.28
|41.55
|Inventory Turnover (TTM)
|--
|4.58
|10.40
|Asset Turnover (TTM)
|--
|0.14
|0.63
Management Effectiveness
|Company
|industry
|sector
|Return on Assets (TTM)
|--
|3.43
|8.25
|Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|3.16
|5.85
|Return on Investment (TTM)
|--
|4.62
|10.90
|Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|4.25
|6.26
|Return on Equity (TTM)
|--
|11.93
|14.09
|Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg.
|--
|6.31
|12.92
|1 Year
|3 Year
|5 Year
|Sales %
|33.93
|23.82
|31.70
|EPS (TTM) %
|38.42
|--
|61.50
|Dividend %
|20.00
|-26.32
|3.71
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Piramal Enterprises Ltd
|Period
|%
Actual
|% vs.
S&P 500
|Rank In
Industry
|Industry
Rank
|4 Week
|0.25
|-0.15
|99
|28
|13 Week
|-8.23
|-9.54
|99
|36
|26 Week
|40.64
|31.32
|99
|28
|52 Week
|46.39
|29.33
|99
|12
|YTD
|66.39
|39.26
|99
|22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.
- BRIEF-India's Piramal Enterprises to raise $767.5 mln rupees via QIP
- BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves rights issue for amount upto 20 bln rupees
- RPT-ICRA ratings for Indian debt instruments-Oct 10
- BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises to consider raising funds, scheme of amalgamation of units
- BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises approves allotment of NCDs worth up to 2 bln rupees
Institutional Holders
|% Shares Owned:
|15.87%
|# of Holders:
|105
|Total Shares Held:
|27,389,199
|3 Mo. Net Change:
|4,098
|# New Positions:
|4
|# Closed Positions:
|1
|# Increased Positions:
|27
|# Reduced Positions:
|15
|# Net Buyers:
|12
NYSE and AMEX quotes delayed by at least 20 minutes. NASDAQ delayed by at least 15 minutes. For a complete list of exchanges and delays, please click here.