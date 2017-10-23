Edition:
India

Piramal Enterprises Ltd (PIRA.NS)

PIRA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,731.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-37.05 (-1.34%)
Prev Close
Rs2,768.95
Open
Rs2,789.90
Day's High
Rs2,789.90
Day's Low
Rs2,725.50
Volume
113,871
Avg. Vol
179,824
52-wk High
Rs3,088.95
52-wk Low
Rs1,366.05

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2018 Jun 22,540.70 17.540
FY 2017 Mar '17 24,626.40 18.020
Dec 23,417.40 23.416
Sep 19,661.50 17.753
Jun 17,762.20 13.382
FY 2016 Mar '16 16,910.30 11.188
Dec 17,860.10 17.785
Sep 15,035.90 13.640
Jun 14,008.50 9.820
FY 2015 Mar '15 12,963.40 5.528
Dec 13,989.40 14.431
Sep 24,261.70 145.195
Jun 11,821.30 167.841
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 22,480.70 22,480.70 22,480.70 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 80,731.30 84,543.00 74,329.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 111,000.00 122,003.00 99,997.00 86,280.60
Year Ending Mar-19 2 135,643.00 152,289.00 118,996.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 14.21 14.21 14.21 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 68.19 74.50 61.29 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 106.73 130.26 85.32 89.13
Year Ending Mar-19 3 153.90 208.89 103.11 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for Piramal Enterprises Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 33.93 23.82 31.70
EPS (TTM) % 38.42 -- 61.50
Dividend % 20.00 -26.32 3.71
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for Piramal Enterprises Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week 0.25 -0.15 99 28
13 Week -8.23 -9.54 99 36
26 Week 40.64 31.32 99 28
52 Week 46.39 29.33 99 12
YTD 66.39 39.26 99 22
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

Piramal Enterprises Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 15.87%
# of Holders: 105
Total Shares Held: 27,389,199
3 Mo. Net Change: 4,098
# New Positions: 4
# Closed Positions: 1
# Increased Positions: 27
# Reduced Positions: 15
# Net Buyers: 12
