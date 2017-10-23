Edition:
India

PTC India Financial Services Ltd (PTCN.NS)

PTCN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

40.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.85 (+4.79%)
Prev Close
Rs38.60
Open
Rs39.05
Day's High
Rs40.80
Day's Low
Rs38.70
Volume
5,543,964
Avg. Vol
2,298,660
52-wk High
Rs50.75
52-wk Low
Rs33.00

Revenue & Earnings Per Share

    Revenue* Earnings Per Share**
FY 2017 Mar '17 5,009.44 4.120
Dec 3,134.11 1.410
Sep 3,350.60 1.510
Jun 2,712.68 1.200
FY 2016 Mar '16 2,699.80 0.875
Dec 2,480.61 1.230
Sep 4,422.85 3.750
Jun 2,265.88 1.092
FY 2015 Mar '15 2,172.48 0.281
Dec 2,120.24 0.975
Sep 1,993.89 0.678
Jun 1,732.26 0.927
 
*Note: Units in Millions ofRupee
**Note: Units in Rupee

Consensus Estimates Analysis

  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,102.33 5,300.00 4,960.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 3 5.50 6.10 4.80 --
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR);

Valuation Ratios

  Company industry sector
P/E Ratio (TTM) -- 13.86 16.24
P/E High - Last 5 Yrs. -- 113.68 31.67
P/E Low - Last 5 Yrs. -- 6.78 10.26
Beta -- 0.90 0.77
Price to Sales (TTM) -- 133.61 13.99
Price to Book (MRQ) -- 0.49 3.60
Price to Tangible Book (MRQ) -- 11.58 4.56
Price to Cash Flow (TTM) -- 7.64 9.99
% Owned Institutions -- 0.81 0.25

Dividends

  Company industry sector
Dividend Yield -- 2.03 2.36
Dividend Yield - 5 Year Avg -- 1.95 2.46
Dividend 5 Year Growth Rate -- 9.58 -4.08
Payout Ratio(TTM) -- 14.78 22.99

Growth Rates

  Company industry sector
Sales (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 18.37 27.15
Sales (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- 13.67 10.42
Sales - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.36 -8.01
EPS (MRQ) vs Qtr. 1 Yr. Ago -- 1,296.78 182.95
EPS (TTM) vs TTM 1 Yr. Ago -- -- --
EPS - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- 6.76 -15.94
Capital Spending - 5 Yr. Growth Rate -- -2.03 -11.46

Financial Strength

  Company industry sector
Quick Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.20 1.41
Current Ratio (MRQ) -- 1.27 1.78
LT Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 58.84 25.88
Total Debt to Equity (MRQ) -- 79.08 34.66
Interest Coverage (TTM) -- 39.63 140.18

Profitability Ratios

  Company industry sector
Gross Margin (TTM) -- 41.09 32.37
Gross Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 44.36 24.15
EBITD Margin (TTM) -- -- --
EBITD - 5 Yr. Avg -- 30.40 20.92
Operating Margin (TTM) -- -1.41 -0.29
Operating Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 10.51 6.60
Pre-Tax Margin (TTM) -- 22.96 58.08
Pre-Tax Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 13.69 3.78
Net Profit Margin (TTM) -- 12.82 84.11
Net Profit Margin - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 2.22 -0.43
Effective Tax Rate (TTM) -- 26.88 20.43
Effective Tax Rate - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 53.83 32.32

Efficiency

  Company industry sector
Revenue/Employee (TTM) -- 2,118,986,309 3,154,839,494
Net Income/Employee (TTM) -- 627,812,790 1,488,043,454
Receivable Turnover (TTM) -- 4.28 41.55
Inventory Turnover (TTM) -- 4.58 10.40
Asset Turnover (TTM) -- 0.14 0.63

Management Effectiveness

  Company industry sector
Return on Assets (TTM) -- 3.43 8.25
Return on Assets - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 3.16 5.85
Return on Investment (TTM) -- 4.62 10.90
Return on Investment - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 4.25 6.26
Return on Equity (TTM) -- 11.93 14.09
Return on Equity - 5 Yr. Avg. -- 6.31 12.92

Growth for PTC India Financial Services Ltd

  1 Year 3 Year 5 Year
Sales % 13.81 35.24 34.52
EPS (TTM) % -15.75 16.62 16.42
Dividend % 25.00 14.47 --
Note: Units in Millions of US Dollars
Performance for PTC India Financial Services Ltd

Period %
Actual		 % vs.
S&P 500		 Rank In
Industry		 Industry
Rank
4 Week -3.79 -4.17 99 --
13 Week -5.52 -6.87 99 --
26 Week -9.54 -15.53 99 --
52 Week 2.74 -9.23 99 --
YTD 4.79 -12.29 99 --
Note:: Rank is a percentile that ranges from 0 to 99, with 99 = best.

PTC India Financial Services Ltd News

Institutional Holders

% Shares Owned: 4.14%
# of Holders: 12
Total Shares Held: 26,581,523
3 Mo. Net Change: 831,397
# New Positions: 1
# Closed Positions: 0
# Increased Positions: 2
# Reduced Positions: 2
# Net Buyers: 0
